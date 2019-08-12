The "Germany CBD Regulatory Report: Confusion About CBD Status for End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are differing views as to whether an exemption under narcotics legislation applies to the sale of CBD products for end-user consumption in Germany.

In this report, the author provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the regulations pertaining to CBD, such as the sale of consumer products and raw materials, of which the latter remains a legal grey area. Gain insight into CBD as a novel food, its use in cosmetics, food supplements, pet food and vape products. Discussions surrounding the decriminalisation of cannabis are ongoing and the author examines this as well as regulations for its use in prescribed medicine. Furthermore, they cover the regulations with regard to hemp seeds and hemp seed oil for you to understand the overall climate in Germany.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Hemp plant Import and export requirements Extracts Finished products Relevant laws Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5sxx6t

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005505/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900