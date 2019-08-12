The "Europe Prefabricated Building Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume Covering 35+ Market Segments, Precast Products, and Precast Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market intelligence report provides detailed market opportunities in prefabricated building construction industry in Europe. It provides in-depth analyses and future market opportunities in over 4 countries in Europe.
For each country, it tracks 500+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials and products. Each country report provides a comprehensive understanding of prefabricated/precast construction industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 250+ data tables and 285+ charts. Countries covered include Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and Denmark
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 35+ precast construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 for each of the countries listed below.
Countries Covered
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Denmark
Market segmentation taxonomy for each country has been detailed below:
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Construction Type (for each country)
- Panelised
- Modular (Volumetric)
- Hybrid
Prefabricated/Precast Market Size and Forecast by End Markets (for each country)
- Residential
- Single Family
- Multi Family
- Affordable
- Mid-Tier
- Luxury
- Commercial
- Office
- Retail
- Hotel
- Institutional
- Education
- Healthcare
- Industrial
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated/Precast Products (for each country)
- Building Superstructure
- Roof
- Floor
- Interior Room
- Exterior Wall
- Columns Beam
- Staircase
- Girder
- Lintel
- Paving Slab
- Others
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated/Precast Materials (for each country)
- Aluminum
- Wood
- Plastic
- Iron Steel
- Concrete
- Glass
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
This is a bundled offering, comprising 4 reports. Detailed Table of Contents given below is for one country due to space constraint. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.
The buyer will receive 4 country reports.
Country Report 1 Germany Precast Prefabricated Building Construction Industry
Country Report 2 United Kingdom Precast Prefabricated Building Construction Industry
Country Report 3 Italy Precast Prefabricated Building Construction Industry
Country Report 4 Denmark Precast Prefabricated Building Construction Industry
