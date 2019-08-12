The "Europe Prefabricated Building Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume Covering 35+ Market Segments, Precast Products, and Precast Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market intelligence report provides detailed market opportunities in prefabricated building construction industry in Europe. It provides in-depth analyses and future market opportunities in over 4 countries in Europe.

For each country, it tracks 500+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials and products. Each country report provides a comprehensive understanding of prefabricated/precast construction industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 250+ data tables and 285+ charts. Countries covered include Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and Denmark

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 35+ precast construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 for each of the countries listed below.

Countries Covered

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Denmark

Market segmentation taxonomy for each country has been detailed below:

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Construction Type (for each country)

Panelised

Modular (Volumetric)

Hybrid

Prefabricated/Precast Market Size and Forecast by End Markets (for each country)

Residential

Single Family

Multi Family

Affordable

Mid-Tier

Luxury

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hotel

Institutional

Education

Healthcare

Industrial

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated/Precast Products (for each country)

Building Superstructure

Roof

Floor

Interior Room

Exterior Wall

Columns Beam

Staircase

Girder

Lintel

Paving Slab

Others

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated/Precast Materials (for each country)

Aluminum

Wood

Plastic

Iron Steel

Concrete

Glass

Others

Key Topics Covered:

This is a bundled offering, comprising 4 reports. Detailed Table of Contents given below is for one country due to space constraint. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.

The buyer will receive 4 country reports.

Country Report 1 Germany Precast Prefabricated Building Construction Industry

Country Report 2 United Kingdom Precast Prefabricated Building Construction Industry

Country Report 3 Italy Precast Prefabricated Building Construction Industry

Country Report 4 Denmark Precast Prefabricated Building Construction Industry

