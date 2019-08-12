Findit, Inc. Selected by Twisted Wares To Expand Brand Recognition Through Social Media Marketing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) has been select by Twisted Wares, an edgy housewares company that makes funny cocktail napkins, aprons, kitchen towels and other novelty items, to assist in the expansion of the Twisted Wares brand. Findit will collaborate with Twisted Wares to accomplish the online marketing goals Twisted Wares is looking to achieve with a short term and long term strategy.

Findit will be providing content creation, social posting and sharing through multiple Findit sites set up under the Twisted Wares name. The campaign will consist of targeting specific items that Twisted Wares sells to reach the consumers who are looking for their products. Findit.com will heighten brand awareness of Twisted Wares's overall brand that includes the products Twisted Wares offers for sale to the public.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "With Findit's expertise in online marketing that includes 4 Findit sites for Twisted Ware that we will share content from to other social media sites along with our SEO updates are confident we will provide Twisted Wares with tangible online results."



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIIP4h8BOrQ

Twisted Wares sells humorous house ware items such as cocktail napkins, hang tight towels which are currently patent pending, funny novelty bags, and other house-hold related novelty items such as aprons.

Missy Livingston of Twister Ware stated, "After careful deliberation we chose Findit to increase our online brand awareness through their full-service social networking content management platform and their expertise in SEO."



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aYymDQ5NIs

Findit's initiative will be to help improve overall indexing and brand awareness throughout social media and search so that Twisted Wares reaches more and more consumers who are looking for funny, novelty house ware items for themselves or as gifts.

Twisted Wares Funniest Aprons

About Twisted Wares - Our Story

Missy, a mother of three boys, had just cleaned the kitchen for the twenty-seventh time that week. As if on cue, her youngest ran in and pulled down the towel she had just hung over the oven handle to dry. Missy doesn't believe in spanking (generally), so she knew she had to find a better way.

In her previous life, Missy was a realtor in Seattle, who sold houses to anyone who wanted to buy one. And then the recession of 2008 hit, and no one wanted to buy a house, her husband lost his job, and they lost their house in Seattle. They suddenly found themselves forced to relocate to Texas.

All of a sudden, Missy was a stay at home mom, who felt like her life was completely out of her control. Her son's constantly pulling down the towel was just the push she needed to take back her power, AND create a product that she knew would resonate with moms and dads everywhere. "If I couldn't control my life in the moment, I was damn well going to control the towel," she says. Twisted Wares was born! The Hang Tight Towel loop design allows for your towel to be used as you would any towel, but this one will stay put when you want it to without buttons, Velcro, or snaps!

Visit of of Twisted Wares Findit site here Findit.com/funny-kitchen-aprons

