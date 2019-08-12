Web Presence: Reichen Kuhl Encourages Leadership and Professional Development at 2019 Service Academies Global Summit

PLAYA DEL RAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Reichen Kuhl has made a major name for himself in business after serving for nearly a decade in the Armed Forces. Attending the 2019 Service Academies Global Summit, Reichen is able to share his own findings, foster professional development, and encourage leadership with new and returning members.

Reichen Kuhl is an Air Force Academy Graduate who served in the Air Force for nine years before exploring his own professional ventures. By attending the 2019 Service Academies Global Summit, he shares what has been instrumental in his own personal and professional growth since serving.

"The summit is an exciting time where I can build relationships with like-minded professionals who are starting out exactly where I started," says Reichen Kuhl. "I get to share my own experiences and explain how I was able to eventually become the CEO of my own company."

The Service Academies Global Summit is a nonprofit event that gathers all five U.S. service academies each year to network, build relationships, learn about leadership development opportunities and more. Reichen Kuhl supports the nonprofit as it builds up the community around the U.S. services.

The summit gathers leaders in various professional fields from across the country to engage and create connections with attendees from all service branches. Leaders at the summit represent NGO/nonprofit sectors, business, government, and military branches, creating a melting pot of opportunities. Professionals such as Reichen Kuhl provide actionable learning, networking opportunities, thoughtful discussions and potential for collaborations within the groups to encourage professional growth.

"At the Summit, the shared bond between members of the U.S. services unites attendees," says Reichen Kuhl, "and the opportunities they encounter and relationships they build inspire them to be more thoughtful, effective leaders."

All who attend the summit have the chance to build up their professional network and learn how they can incorporate the same tactics that led others to success after service. The Service Academies Global Summit upholds a few core values to ensure they create real, meaningful opportunities: fellowship, professional development, and service. By keeping these in focus, the organizers foster new collaborations, insightful discussions, graduate engagement, and inspiration for attendees to become the best version of themselves.

Each year, the summit is organized by alumni from the five U.S. service academies, which guarantees an inclusive lineup of leaders and discussions. The event caters to what's collectively called the "super-community" of worldwide graduates from the U.S. Service Academies and ensures they have equal chances for professional growth following graduation or service.

"The discussions we have at our summits are thought-provoking and empowering," says Reichen Kuhl. "We learn how others have succeeded professionally with almost identical backgrounds to our own, from the same alma maters with the same missions in mind. It creates lasting solidarity among our men and women of the U.S. Service Academies."

Reichen Kuhl is formerly known as Reichen Lehmkuhl, whereas he and other members of his family shortened their last name to "Kuhl" in 2014.

