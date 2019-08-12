Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack examines latest AJMC report on access to chiropractic care

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack delves into new report surrounding access to chiropractic care and the cost of spine conditions among older adults in the United States.

As the American Journal of Managed Care finds that chiropractic care may reduce medical spending on diagnostic services among older adults with a spine condition, chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack examines the all-new report, released by the peer-reviewed medical journal earlier this month.

"The American Journal of Managed Care's objective," explains Dr. Zack, "was, chiefly, to examine the extent to which the accessibility of chiropractic care affects spending on medical spine care among Medicare beneficiaries."

An established chiropractor and primary care provider, Dr. Scott Zack is based in the Oakland County charter township of West Bloomfield, situated within the Detroit metropolitan area of Michigan.

"Almost 80 percent of people will suffer a bout of severe spinal or other back pain at some point in their life," explains Dr. Zack, "which is why it's so important that we continue to champion the benefits of chiropractic care in treating such conditions."

In what's known as a retrospective cohort study, the American Journal of Managed Care used beneficiary relocation as the basis for its report, according to Dr. Zack. "AJMC used a combination of patient data and associated Medicare claims to perform a quasi-experimental study designed to examine the effect of accessibility to chiropractic care on healthcare spending," reveals the expert.

The American Journal of Managed Care used the data to estimate the effect of higher or lower chiropractic accessibility upon spine-related medical spending. "With around 45,000 chiropractors in the United States, local accessibility varies considerably," Dr. Scott Zack explains.

"The AJMC concluded, however," he continues, "that, among older adults, in particular, access to chiropractic care was indeed shown to reduce medical spending on services tied to problematic spinal conditions."

First published in 1995, the American Journal of Managed Care is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal produced by Managed Care & Healthcare Communications. "AJMC provides a forum for peer-reviewed literature surrounding healthcare research and its outcomes," explains Michigan-based chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack.

Marketed as an independent publication dedicated to disseminating clinical information to managed care physicians and other healthcare professionals, it aims to stimulate scientific communication in the field of managed care, according to the journal's publisher. "AJMC helpfully addresses a broad range of issues relevant to clinical decision making and examines the impact of management, clinical, and policy interventions and programs," adds Dr. Scott Zack, wrapping up, "much to the benefit of the wider healthcare profession."

