Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2AKKD ISIN: LU1405802361 Ticker-Symbol: PD61 
Stuttgart
12.08.19
16:24 Uhr
4,060 Euro
-0,780
-16,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PACIFIC DRILLING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACIFIC DRILLING SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PACIFIC DRILLING
PACIFIC DRILLING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PACIFIC DRILLING SA4,060-16,12 %