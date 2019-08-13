Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Receives 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, announced today that TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has awarded the Crexendo Cloud Communicator a 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award.

Crexendo's Cloud Communicator offers award winning UCaaS solutions allowing businesses the ability to manage phone calls, text messages, conferences, voicemail, video, chat, CRM, and instant messaging within the Crexendo platform.

Crexendo's patented solutions include a comprehensive hosted phone system with enterprise-grade features, an easy-to-use portal, and robust mobile applications. Crexendo's collaboration component, CrexConnexe, lets users share their desktop or mobile screen, as well as use file and document storage. Teams can also leverage features like videoconferencing, annotation, conference recording, and e-signature to get the most out of their meetings.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "I have always said our engineering team is world class. This award, as well as our numerous other awards, proves that point. Crexendo's world class ride the cloud engineering team is always creating and updating the best solutions for our customers. The Cloud Communicator is a perfect example of the quality Crexendo produces. Our engineering team is able to customize solutions and tailor the application to meet the specific needs of enterprise and SMB customers alike. It is great to have our Crexendo system and applications be recognized by one of the leading authorities in Unified Communications, TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine. Our in-house engineering group has done a tremendous job continually enhancing and expanding our product offering."

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our award-winning platform and applications help our customers improve their businesses by making them more efficient and productive while at the same time usually saving them a considerable amount on their monthly telecom spend. We put our customers first by designing our solutions to be the best in the industry. In addition to our robust platform and features, the company provides free system updates and upgrades every 6-8 weeks, reducing maintenance costs and hassle for customers. Customers love the flexibility and capability of our Cloud Communicator and we are honored that our solution has received this prestigious award."

Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC added, "It gives me great pleasure to honor Crexendo as a 2019 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative Cloud Communicator solution. Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Crexendo in their groundbreaking work in regards to their UCaaS offering."

For more information on Crexendo's unified communication solution, visit www.crexendo.com.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i)believing its engineering team is world class and that this award, as well as numerous other awards proves that point; (ii) world class ride the cloud engineering team is always creating and updating the best solutions for customers; (iii) The Cloud Communicator is a perfect example of the quality produced; (iv) engineering team is able to customize solutions and tailor the application to meet the specific needs of enterprise and SMB customers alike; (v) in-house engineering group has done a tremendous job continually enhancing and expanding our product offering; (vi) award-winning platform and applications help customers improve their businesses by making them more efficient and productive and usually saving them a considerable amount on their monthly telecom spend; (viii) putting its customers first with making sure its solutions are the best in the industry; (ix) providing free system updates and upgrades every 6-8 weeks, reducing maintenance costs and hassle for customers and (x) customers loving the flexibility and capability of the Cloud Communicator. "

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President & COO

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555709/Crexendo-Receives-2019-Unified-Communications-Product-of-the-Year-Award