IMC Exploration Group Plc - Award of Additional Exploration Licences

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC" or the "Company")

ADDITIONAL WEXFORD LICENCES AWARDED TO IMC

The Directors of IMC Exploration Group Plc are delighted to announce IMC has been awarded two additional prospecting licences, PL Area 1200 and PL Area 1199 (both in Co. Wexford) by the Exploration and Mining Division of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment. IMC was encouraged to apply for these licences as they adjoin its existing PL 2551 licence, where IMC had previously encountered high gold grades yielding 354g/t gold (=11.38 oz/t gold) from Drillhole 12-2551-04. IMC now holds three adjacent exploration licence areas in Co. Wexford. The Directors believe that the two new licences should significantly enhance the Company's North Wexford gold project.

Eamon P. O'Brien, Chairman, commented, "In keeping with IMC's strategy to establish a significant gold resource, these new additional licences, along with the high gold grades encountered on parts of the adjoining PL 2551, give IMC the capacity immediately to accelerate its exploration programme in this area."

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 12th August 2019

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

