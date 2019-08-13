GOGL - Golden Ocean Group Limited and Frontline Ltd. invest in Bunkering Joint Venture with Trafigura

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean") (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) and Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline") (NYSE and OSE: FRO) (together, the "Companies") today announced that they have entered into a non-binding term sheet agreement with Trafigura Group ("Trafigura") to establish a leading global supplier of marine fuels (the "JV"). Golden Ocean and Frontline will acquire 10 percent and 15 percent interests in the JV, respectively and Trafigura will contribute its existing physical bunkering activities to the JV. Subject to agreement on final terms, the JV is expected to commence operations in the third quarter of 2019, and will act as the exclusive purchaser of marine fuels for Trafigura, Golden Ocean and Frontline, as well as certain entities affiliated with Hemen Holding Ltd, Golden Ocean and Frontline's largest shareholder.

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS and Robert Hvide Macleod, CEO of Frontline Management AS jointly commented: "It is anticipated that IMO 2020 will create logistical marine fuel supply issues for shipowners globally. In addition to presenting a compelling economic opportunity, our participation in the JV will ensure our ability to source and acquire marine fuels at competitive prices on a continuous basis. This transaction represents yet another instance where we have been able to leverage our relationship with other entities of Hemen Holding Ltd to create significant economies of scale and a real competitive advantage. We look forward to working with Trafigura, our JV partner, to create one of the world's leading suppliers of marine fuels."

Jeremy Weir, Trafigura's Executive Chairman and CEO, commented: "Today's announcement represents a further progression in the development of Trafigura's response to the challenges and opportunities the impending IMO 2020 regulation will present. We look forward to providing an essential service to our clients and working closely with Frontline and Golden Ocean to grow this venture into one of the world's leading suppliers of marine fuels in the coming years."

Kenneth Dam, Trafigura's Co-Head of Bunkering added: "Over the past 24 months, Trafigura has been growing its physical bunkering business worldwide. We believe that marine fuel market disruptions will be brought on by the implementation of IMO 2020 regulations and that the JV's increased base volumes and greater access to both infrastructure and credit will provide increasingly competitive bunkering supply services to our customers. We are confident in our ability to supply quality products at competitive prices to the fleets controlled by the JV partners as well as to third party shipowners and operators."

About Golden Ocean Group Limited

Golden Ocean is one of the world's largest listed dry bulk shipping companies, based on market capitalization and trading liquidity. The company owns or controls a modern fleet of 77 vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 10.7 million deadweight tons and an average age of less than 6 years. Golden Ocean's significant scale is further enhanced by its commercial platform, which manages 44 additional vessels on behalf of third parties. Golden Ocean is listed on both the NASDAQ and Oslo Stock Exchanges under the symbol 'GOGL'. Visit: www.goldenocean.bm

About Frontline Ltd.

Frontline Ltd. is a world leader in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company owns and operates a large, modern fleet of 63 vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 12.2 million deadweight tons and an average age of 4.3 years. Due to Frontline's brand, financial flexibility, and significant scale, it holds a unique position among its peers. Frontline is listed on both the New York and Oslo Stock Exchanges under the symbol "FRO." Visit: www.frontline.bm

About Trafigura

Founded in 1993, Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world. Trafigura sources, stores, transports and delivers a range of raw materials (including oil and refined products and metals and minerals) to clients around the world. The trading business is supported by industrial and financial assets, including 49.3 percent owned global oil products storage and distribution company Puma Energy; global terminals, warehousing and logistics operator Impala Terminals; Trafigura's Mining Group; and Galena Asset Management. The Company is owned by around 700 of its 4,300 employees who work in 66 offices in 38 countries around the world. Trafigura has achieved substantial growth over recent years, growing revenue from USD12 billion in 2003 to USD180.7 billion in 2018. The Group has been connecting its customers to the global economy for more than two decades, growing prosperity by advancing trade. Visit: www.trafigura.com

