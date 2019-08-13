Sampo plc: Sampo's ownership in Nordea has decreased below 20 per cent

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 13 August 2019 at 9:45 am





Sampo's ownership in Nordea has decreased below 20 per cent

Sampo plc has distributed a total of 55,517,639 shares of Nordea Bank Abp as an extra dividend. After the distribution, Sampo holds 804,922,858 shares of Nordea, corresponding to 19.87 per cent of all shares and voting rights.

The value of the share dividend, based on the volume weighted average price of Nordea on 12 August 2019, was EUR 5.661.

More information about the extra dividend is available at www.sampo.com/investors/financial-information/extra-dividend-2019/

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 50 424 0030

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031