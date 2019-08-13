Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Sampo plc: Sampo's ownership in Nordea has decreased below 20 per cent

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 13 August 2019 at 9:45 am

Sampo's ownership in Nordea has decreased below 20 per cent

Sampo plc has distributed a total of 55,517,639 shares of Nordea Bank Abp as an extra dividend. After the distribution, Sampo holds 804,922,858 shares of Nordea, corresponding to 19.87 per cent of all shares and voting rights.

The value of the share dividend, based on the volume weighted average price of Nordea on 12 August 2019, was EUR 5.661.

More information about the extra dividend is available at www.sampo.com/investors/financial-information/extra-dividend-2019/

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 50 424 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


