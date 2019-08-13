Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar service expertise to enhance safety, performance and productivity at OPCSA's Las Palmas terminal

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 AUGUST 2019 AT 10 AM (EEST)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply comprehensive preventive and corrective maintenance services to Operaciones Portuarias Canarias S.A. (OPCSA) at their Las Palmas container terminal. The order, which comprises a Kalmar Complete Care service contract covering the terminal's ship-to-shore (STS) and rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q3 order intake with the contract coming into effect at the start of Q1 2020.



Established in 1986, OPCSA operates the largest and most modern terminal in the Port of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, a strategic enclave for traffic between Europe, Africa and South America. In addition to the Kalmar STS and RTG cranes covered by the service contract, the company's fleet also includes Kalmar reachstackers and empty container handlers.



Kalmar Complete Care provides customers with preventive and corrective maintenance services according to the agreed service level, enabling better operational predictability, low operational risk and reduced equipment downtime. With Complete Care, Kalmar seamlessly integrates all its maintenance and material-management operations with the customer's own processes.



Carlos Rodriguez, Technical Director, OPCSA: "We made the decision to consolidate our maintenance activities under one service provider in order to enhance safety, performance and productivity as well as cost efficiency. Kalmar's track record in comprehensive maintenance provision for leading terminals speaks for itself, and it was a natural step for us to continue our relationship since we already rely on Kalmar equipment across virtually every area of our operations."



Sergio Peralta, Director, Service Operations South Europe, Kalmar: "We are very happy to have concluded this new agreement with OPCSA, which builds on our strong partnership and close working relationship. Their decision to centralise all of their preventive and corrective maintenance activities to us shows the high level of trust they place in our technical capabilities, and we look forward to building an even brighter future for the terminal together."



