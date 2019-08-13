American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Begins Testing NCA Cathode Material on Final Stages of the RecycLiCo Pilot Plant

5 Stage Testing of RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant Will Be Followed by Testing of Third-Party Material

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. (TSX.V:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the beginning of Kemetco Research's testing of NCA cathode material on Stages 3, 4, and 5 of the RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant - a proprietary innovation of American Manganese Inc. that recycles cathode materials from lithium-ion batteries.

Stages 1 and 2 of the Pilot Plant consisted of a pre-treatment and leach on the NMC (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt) and NCA (lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum) cathode material to produce 500L of pregnant leach solution from each chemistry. Kemetco Research Inc. (the Company's independent research contractor) first conducted tests on stages 3 and 4 using the recovered NMC pregnant leach solution and reported 99.93% purity results in the Company's July 24, 2019 Press Release.

Kemetco will now conduct the same tests for the NCA cathode material to demonstrate recycling opportunities with other cathode chemistries. Once complete, the final stage of the Pilot Plant project, stage 5, will include the recovery of battery grade lithium carbonate as well as the recycling of process reagents and water. Stage 5 will also incorporate a new patent application that improves processing and recovery capabilities.

"There are many lithium-ion battery cathode chemistries used in a variety of applications from portable electronics to electric vehicles. The NCA and NMC cathodes are popularly used in electric vehicles, such as Tesla, Nissan, BMW, and Volkswagen battery packs," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "The Pilot Plant project has attracted significant industry attention and the Company plans to extend testing and provide proof of concept for third-party materials, which consist of NMC and NCA cathode materials."

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

