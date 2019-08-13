The "United Kingdom Pet Healthcare Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom pet healthcare market is projected to witness a 3.56% of CAGR during the forecast years of 2019-2025.

UK's improving economy is empowering its residents to choose premium pet healthcare products over value-for-money items. Consumers are spending on products that offer the best care in terms of functionality and health to their pets and are seeking products that are high in quality. The products need to be formulated with ingredients that provide added functionality and health benefits.

Concerns regarding ingredients used and health conditions such as obesity and high level of cholesterol are driving the demand for natural organic pet food products in the United Kingdom. Consumer preferences are also shifting from non-prepared to prepared food products for dogs and cats.

Pets have been excellent companions to humans, and the rising trend of nuclear families has led to more and more people adopting pets. Opting for pet insurance is one of the measures taken by pet owners to provide their pets with better healthcare facilities. Owners also take care to take their pets veterinary doctors for regular check-ups and vaccinations, which has boosted the pet healthcare market in the United Kingdom.

Competitive Outlook

The major organizations that have established their presence in the United Kingdom pet healthcare market are Sanofi-Aventis S.A., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Bayer AG, The J.M. Smucker, Co., Ancol Pet Products Limited and Bob Martin (UK) Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1. United Kingdom Pet Healthcare Market Summary

1.1. Market Size Forecast

1.2. Market Driving Aspects

1.3. Market Restraining Aspects

1.4. Key Players

2. United Kingdom Pet Healthcare Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Pestel Analysis

2.2.1. Political

2.2.2. Economical

2.2.3. Social

2.2.4. Technological

2.2.5. Legal

2.2.6. Environmental

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Share Outlook

2.5. Market Trends

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

3. United Kingdom Pet Healthcare Market Segmentation

3.1. By Product (External Parasite Treatments, Pet Supplements, Worming Treatments, Grooming Products, Other Pet Healthcare Products)

3.2. By Channel (Food Drinks, Hypermarkets Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores Pharmacies)

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Ancol Pet Products Limited

4.2. Bob Martin (UK) Ltd.

4.3. Sanofi-Aventis S.A.

4.4. Bayer AG

4.5. The J.M. Smucker, Co.

4.6. The Hartz Mountain Corporation

5. Research Methodology Scope

5.1. Research Scope Deliverables

5.1.1. Objectives of Study

5.1.2. Scope of Study

5.2. Sources of Data

5.2.1. Primary Data Sources

5.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

5.3. Research Methodology

5.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

5.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

5.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

5.3.4. Data Collection

5.3.5. Data Validation Analysis

List of Tables

Table 1 United Kingdom Pet Healthcare Market 2019-2025 ($ Million)

Table 2 United Kingdom Country Snapshot

Table 3 Market Share Outlooks of Key Players 2018 (%)

Table 4 United Kingdom Pet Healthcare Market By Product 2019-2025 ($ Million)

Table 5 United Kingdom Pet Healthcare Market By Channel 2019-2025 ($ Million)

List of Figures

Figure 1 United Kingdom Pet Healthcare Market 2019-2025 ($ Million)

Figure 2 Market Share Outlooks of Key Players 2018 (%)

Figure 3 Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 4 United Kingdom Pet Healthcare Market By Product 2019-2025 ($ Million)

Figure 5 United Kingdom Pet Healthcare Market By Channel 2019-2025 ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fg74j7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005284/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900