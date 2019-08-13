Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu M1 Kliniken AG Unternehmen: M1 Kliniken AG ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8 Anlass der Studie: Researchstudie (Anno) Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 21,30 Euro Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020 Letzte Ratingänderung: 06/08/2019 Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann Company maintains high growth rate; Plans to double the number of sites by the end of 2020; Focus on strong foreign growth and new treatment areas In financial year 2018, M1 Kliniken AG was again able to maintain its high growth rate, and with a 38.2% revenue growth to EUR 65.21 million (previous year: EUR 47.19 million), even exceeded our previous forecasts. The onschedule continued opening of new sites, taking the number of specialist centres to 24 (previous year: 19) and the corresponding increase in the number of medical treatments to around 190,000 (previous year: approx. 150,000), formed the basis for the increased growth momentum. In addition to the new sites, the M1 Group had widened the range of treatments in 2018 to include laser treatments and aesthetic dentistry. Although the company recorded an EBIT increase to EUR 6.46 million (previous year: EUR 5.72 million) as a result of revenue growth, this was as expected - disproportionately low, which was evident from the fall of the EBIT margin to 9.9% (previous year: 12.1%). In particular, investments in the construction of the new specialist centres and the typical start-up phases, characterised by low earnings levels, were responsible for this. In addition, the company showed slightly stronger development in the lowermargin retail sector (trading in medicines and supplying treatment centres). For the current and upcoming financial year, M1-Management is anticipating a significant expansion of its network of clinics. By the end of 2020, the number of beauty clinics in operation is set to increase to 50, with around 20 sites abroad. In our view, this planned expansion should be financially achievable. We anticipate investments in the amount of approx. EUR 100,000 per site (operating equipment, treatment instruments, etc.), which would correspond to an investment volume of EUR 2.6 million by the end of 2020. At the same time, M1 Kliniken AG is planning to extend its network of clinics offering aesthetic dental treatments. We assume that the number of M1 Dental sites will have increased to ten by 2020. This area is particularly interesting, as there is high demand, with high price sensitivity among customers. Here, as in the beauty sector, M1 Kliniken AG is also positioning itself as a cost leader. We see a further growth driver in the expansion of the company's own cosmetic product brand, M1 Select. The high-quality cosmetic products currently distributed through the company's own online channels and its network of clinics are to be gradually more strongly positioned for sale in the B2C sector. Here, for example, new revenue potential should be tapped through the planned medium-term placement in the stationary retail sector. In line with the corporate guidance, we expect the double-digit revenue growth to continue in the coming financial years on this basis. Our earnings forecasts take into account the typical expansion expenses, and we therefore expect a disproportionately low increase in earnings for 2019 and 2020. Rising margin levels are therefore expected to reach the 'steady' state again from financial year 2021. Under our updated DCF valuation model, we have calculated a stock price target of EUR 21.30 (previously: EUR 19.00). The roll-over effect due to the change in the price target horizon to the end of financial year 2020 (previously: 2019) and the first-time consideration of the higher forecasts for 2021 led to the increase in the price target. We continue to assign a BUY rating. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/18649.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Jörg Grunwald Vorstand GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung Date and time of completion (german version): 05/08/2019 (4:13 pm) Date and time of first distribution (german version): 06/08/2019 (10:00 am) Date and time of completion (english version): 12/08/2019 (5:17 pm) Date and time of first distribution (english version): 13/08/2019 (10:00 am) =------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

