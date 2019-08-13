Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.08.2019

WKN: A0M20Y ISIN: LV0000100154 
Stuttgart
24.01.19
08:05 Uhr
20,800 Euro
-4,000
-16,13 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PATA SALDUS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATA SALDUS AS 5-Tage-Chart
13.08.2019 | 10:52
(74 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Announcement on the audit committee of JSC PATA Saldus

 JSC "PATA Saldus" informs that on 29.07.2019. a public audit committee has been established.

It consists of Uldis Mierkalns, Janis Bertrans, Inga Mierkalna, Inga Jakobsone.

Office manager
Linda Kilevica
Phone: 63807072
e-mail: info@patasaldus.lv

