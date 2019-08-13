Announcement on the audit committee of JSC PATA Saldus

JSC "PATA Saldus" informs that on 29.07.2019. a public audit committee has been established. It consists of Uldis Mierkalns, Janis Bertrans, Inga Mierkalna, Inga Jakobsone. Office manager Linda Kilevica Phone: 63807072 e-mail: info@patasaldus.lv
|Mi
JSC "PATA Saldus": Notification of composition of the Council
JSC "PATA Saldus" announces that on 29 July, 2019, the composition of the Council are changed.
Uldis Mierkalns retains the position of Chairman of the Council
|29.07.
Decisions of JSC "PATA Saldus" General Meeting of shareholders on 29.07.2019
Joint stock company "PATA Saldus", Registration Nr.40003020121, reports that on July 29, 2019 the General meeting of shareholders took place.
|15.07.
JSC "PATA Saldus" Draft resolutions of Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 29.07.2019
JSC "PATA Saldus" (Registration number 40003020121) announces the Draft resolutions of Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 29.07.2019.
Refer to the attachment:
|27.06.
Notification on convocation of JSC "PATA Saldus" Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 29.07.2019
