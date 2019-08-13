Strategic partnerships help drive SnapLogic's expansion into the Nordics, Benelux, and Middle East, increasing customer adoption of the SnapLogic integration platform

SnapLogic, the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform provider, today announced that it has doubled its channel partners across EMEA in the last six months as part of the continued expansion of its Partner Connect Program in the region. This investment in strategic partnerships has resulted in growing customer adoption of the SnapLogic integration platform across key markets in EMEA, including the Nordics, Benelux, and Middle East.

The 14 new partners that have signed since the start of the year include Comma Group in the UK, ebecs (a DXC Technology company) in the UK, NTT DATA Romania, NTT Security in the UK, IndSafri Services in South Africa, Solita oy (Snowflake Partner of the Year 2019) in the Nordics, Synergy Software Systems in Dubai, NNIT in Denmark, and SII Group in Poland, among others.

Roger Coles, EMEA Channel Alliances Director at SnapLogic, commented: "At SnapLogic we have a strong focus on developing meaningful long-term partnerships which deliver value to customers. Each of the new partners joining our Partner Connect Program brings a high quality level of service and deep knowledge of the integration challenges organizations face in different markets. Following the success of the program to date we're looking to continue to grow our channel presence across EMEA. As part of this, we're aiming to have 50% of our new business subscription revenue in the region coming from partners by the end of Q4 2019."

Channel partners drive SnapLogic growth in EMEA

SnapLogic's close collaboration and go-to-market efforts with its strategic partners in EMEA is driving success across the region, with a raft of new customers benefiting from SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform. Order2Cash, a financial process automation and Managed Services Platform provider who works with partner Rojo Consultancy, and Mycronic, an electronics production equipment manufacturer who works with partner eCraft, are among the new customers signed in 2019.

SnapLogic has seen other significant partner-driven customer wins including the UK's Imperial War Museum in partnership with Inviqa, and Schoeller Allibert which was secured through a partnership with DevoTeam. SnapLogic has demonstrated further success with Finnish chemical manufacturer, Tikkurila, as part of a highly successful Workday partnership, and leading workplace solutions company Adcorp in South Africa.

Marco Eeman, CTO at Order2Cash, commented: "The Order2Cash platform, and our additional services, are geared towards accelerating and optimizing the order to cash cycle and related business processes for all our customers. Our solutions empower the financial processes of the world's biggest brands and, as such, speed of integration, interoperability, and data processing are fundamental components in the success of all our projects. Our search to find an integration partner that could deliver best-in-class integration technology with rapid implementation capabilities led us to Rojo. Their commitment and focus on quality and fast implementation mirrors our own, and their proven experience with SnapLogic made them the ideal partner for us. By joining forces with Rojo and SnapLogic we have been able to improve the integration and implementation process for all new customers and we're delighted to now be able to leverage their combined knowledge and expertise as part of every Order2Cash implementation."

Comma Group has been appointed as a Premier Reseller Partner of SnapLogic and will offer the SnapLogic platform tightly-coupled with MDM solutions including RiverSand and Stibo Systems. Comma Group and SnapLogic have already partnered on a number of high-profile UK projects.

Mike Evans, CTO of Comma Group, commented on the partnership: "Comma believes that connecting data and people is crucial to the success of any modern enterprise. Our customers value their data as a key business asset and our Master Data Management, Data Quality, and Data Governance expertise help them keep that data in great shape. But high quality data only delivers true business value when it is readily available to the people, organizations, and business applications that need it in the right place and at the right time. The launch of Comma's integration practice marks a significant step on our mission to maximize the value our customers obtain from their business data. In SnapLogic, we have an organization whose values and approach echo our own, and an integration platform which will enable us to deliver on our vision."

ebecs, part of DXC Technology, has also been appointed as a Premier Reseller Partner of SnapLogic, and will offer solutions that bundle SnapLogic with various Microsoft products and services, including Azure, Dynamics 365 for Finance Operations (ERP), Dynamics 365 for Customer Engagement (CRM), and more.

Sam Dharmasiri, General Manager at ebecs, commented: "Our goal at ebecs is to help our clients on their digital transformation journeys by providing industry-tailored solutions using Microsoft's suite of modern business applications, often coupled with our own IP. A key part of this is ensuring the transition from a customer's existing applications to their new solution is as simple as possible. With SnapLogic, whether our client wants their data migrated from their legacy systems, or integrated into line-of-business applications or a centralized database for reporting purposes, their out-of-the-box, visual, cloud-based integration platform makes the job much more straightforward for our implementation teams and, most importantly, our clients."

NTT DATA Romania has been appointed as a Premier Delivery Partner covering EU territories. NTT DATA Romania will establish a SnapLogic Center of Excellence (CoE) and offer BPO services around SnapLogic.

Cantemir Mihu, COO at NTT DATA Romania, commented on the partnership: "Having a Center of Excellence for the SnapLogic solution in Romania will allow us to support customers and projects in the European and Emerging Markets with SnapLogic-certified resources. As a next step, we are going to promote and use the SnapLogic solution in the Romanian market as well, since the solution is in line with our market approach and our ongoing projects as a top system integrator. The first steps towards establishing a CoE in Romania are now complete and we're looking ahead to jointly deliver the first projects."

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005259/en/

Contacts:

Scott Behles

SnapLogic

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

+1 415-571-4462

Cameron Burke

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4700