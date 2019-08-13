The United States Marine Corps Selects INVISIO for Their Hearing Enhancement Program; First Order of SEK 43 Million Received

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Marine Corps (USMC) has selected INVISIO to provide a suite of hearing enhancement solutions over the coming years that will protect Marines' hearing while increasing their situational awareness in a variety of training and combat environments. A first order of SEK 43 million has been received that will be delivered during the next 6 months.

The INVISIO systems are compatible with Marine Corps radios and the Marine Corps Enhanced Combat Helmet. The systems consist of both communications enabled versions and as well as hearing protection only. The Program Manager for Infantry Combat Equipment (PM ICE) at Marine Corps System Command is the procuring office.

The new headset systems will allow Marines to wear hearing protection, yet still provide the opportunity to communicate and understand what is going on around them. Infantry, artillery, reconnaissance and combat engineer Marines decided on INVISIO systems based on fit, form, function and comfort. PM ICE will field a suite of hearing protection systems, and Marines will get what they need based on their specific role and unit.

The headset systems are rugged and capable of operating in a wide range of environments a Marine might encounter, from cold weather to extreme heat. In the future, MCSC will release new weapon systems that could potentially cause a greater risk to Marines' hearing. To be prepared, PM ICE wants to ensure Marines ears are protected in advance. The goal is to field a hearing system that will help Marines communicate better and increase their capabilities on the battlefield.

"We are very excited and pleased to have won the competition for the Marine Hearing Enhancement Program. We look forward to providing Marines with a suite of hearing protection and tactical communications systems combining both protection and capability," said Ray Clarke, CEO of INVISIO Communications Inc. in the U.S.

"Winning the Marine Hearing Enhancement Program is a milestone for INVISIO and a further strengthening of our already market leading position in the U.S. We are very proud and ready to support the United States Marine Corps over the coming years," said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO Communications.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on August 13, 2019.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

