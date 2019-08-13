Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest risk assessment solution for an IT services firm. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to mitigate operational and security risk in the company. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client realize operational savings by 33%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005359/en/

Although the IT services industry has been experiencing positive growth over the past few years, certain operational and security risks pose major challenges for companies in this sector. Owing to these threats, IT services firms are compelled to identify risks coming their way and adopt risk management strategies to efficiently tackle them. Consequently, IT services companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering risk assessment and management solutions.

Are you looking to identify and address risks in your industry? Our risk assessment solution can help. Request a free proposal

The business challenge: The client is an IT services company based out of Central Europe. The client lacked a standardized support framework to identify and address risks in the industry. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering risk assessment solution. With Infiniti's risk assessment solution, they wanted to identify all security threats impacting their business operations and devise a risk management strategy to tackle industry challenges coming their way.

Infiniti's risk assessment solution can help you to keep track of all industry risk and facilitate a well-informed decision-making process. Contact us.

The solution offered As a part of the risk assessment process, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market scanning and competitive intelligence engagement. This phase of the engagement helped the client to keep track of regional market developments and evaluate risk mitigation approaches undertaken by their competitors. Also, the experts supported the client in implementing security measures to protect important data. Furthermore, the client was able to revamp their database management system by mitigating operational and security risks. This helped the company to realize 33% savings in operational cost.

Infiniti's risk assessment engagement helped the client to:

Assure a deeper relationship with customers

Efficiently tackle security risks and data protection issues

Wondering how your business can benefit from our risk assessment engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's risk assessment engagement offered predictive insights on:

Identifying physical and potential threats in the IT services industry

Devising new security plans and policies

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005359/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us