Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Reports 23% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase in Fiscal First Quarter 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today reported results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 and Recent Highlights

Reported record first-quarter revenue of $22.5 million, an increase of 23% versus $18.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, as customers continue to increase orders with Jerash;

Generated gross margin of 20.0% in the quarter, reflecting continued production of high-quality garments offset by absorption of start up costs for the newly acquired Paramount facility;

Reported GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $885,000, or ($0.08) per share in the prior year first quarter;

Began initial production at Jerash's fourth manufacturing facility, which is expected to achieve a 1.5 million to 1.8 million pieces per year run rate by calendar year end, bringing Jerash's expected annual capacity to more than 8.0 million pieces; and

Continued Jerash's capacity expansion focus through an agreement to purchase land and build additional worker dormitory facilities near the Company's Jordan-based factories.

Management Commentary

Sam Choi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited to set a new record for first-quarter revenue, driven by a 23% increase as our growth momentum from fiscal 2019 continues into the current fiscal year. We have a diverse pipeline of orders from both existing and prospective customers seeking to increase production with Jerash in fiscal 2020 as we continue to ramp our factory capacity for the first half cold weather clothing season and maximize order flow in our second-half warmer weather clothing season.

"To that end, we have begun initial production at our newly acquired Paramount factory facility, which is our fourth manufacturing center. We have hired our first 500 workers, who are currently fulfilling customer orders as they train in Jerash's production methodologies to ensure the best-in-class quality and on-time delivery our customers expect. We anticipate growing this facility to approximately 1,000 workers by calendar year end, which is expected to bring our total annual capacity to more than 8 million pieces, a minimum of a 23% increase year-over-year.

"While we are excited with the progress on our factory expansion to date, orders from both existing and new customers orders presently have our factories booked to maximum planned capacity through January 2020. As such, we remain diligent in our search for appropriate additional capacity growth opportunities, whether by acquisition or construction, in order to facilitate further growth. As part of these efforts, our board of directors recently approved the purchase of land near our factory facilities in Jordan on which to build additional dormitory housing for our work force. This will address both the need for further housing for our present manufacturing facilities and to support future planned expansion of our work force as we continue to grow our annual production capacity. We look forward to reporting additional progress on these initiatives."

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

For the first fiscal quarter 2020, Jerash reported total revenue of $22.5 million, an increase of 23% from $18.4 million in the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in revenue reflected steady growth of sales from major customers.

Gross margin in the quarter was 20.0%, compared with 25.4% in fiscal 2019. The change in gross margin was attributable to higher average costs associated with the start up costs for the newly acquired Paramount facility. The Company estimates these costs reduced gross margin by more than 100 basis points in the fiscal first quarter and expects the impact will abate over the coming quarters as Paramount factory volumes continue to increase.

Operating expenses for fiscal 2019 were $2.6 million, compared with $5.2 million in fiscal 2019. Operating expenses included additional costs to import workers for the Paramount facility and facility start up costs. Prior year quarter operating expense included $3.2 million in non-cash stock based compensation expense associated with the Company's initial public offering.

Operating income for the fiscal first quarter 2020 was $1.9 million, compared with an operating loss of $525,000 in the prior year first quarter.

GAAP net income for the first fiscal quarter 2020 was $1.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, based on approximately 11.5 million diluted shares outstanding.

"We are excited to report a first quarter revenue record driven by 23% year-over-year sales growth to start our seasonally strong first half of fiscal 2020," said Richard Shaw, Chief Financial Officer of Jerash. "With our legacy factories operating in a fully loaded environment and Paramount continuing to ramp up as we bring on additional new capacity, we continue to execute well against both our growth and operational metrics. Gross margin was impacted by more than 100 basis points in the quarter due to the initial start up process as we bring the Paramount factory online. We expect these impacts to lessen over the next few quarters as we increase production volumes assigned to this unit and our new employees continue to improve overall production efficiency at Paramount. We are also pleased to have reported a GAAP profitable quarter with $0.14 per share in earnings per share, and believe the Company is well positioned as we continue execute against our outlook for revenue in excess of $100 million in fiscal 2020."

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Dividends

Cash and restricted cash at June 30, 2019 was $16.9 million, compared with $27.8 million at March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, inventory was $20.5 million, primarily comprised of fabric, work in progress and finished garments, and accounts receivable were $13.4 million, compared with $4.0 million at March 31, 2019. We collected $8 million of the outstanding A/R by July 31. Jerash approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share on the Company's common stock on or about August 19, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2019.

Outlook

For fiscal 2020, Jerash anticipates continued revenue growth through both expanding business with existing customers and the addition of new customers. Total revenues for fiscal 2020 are projected to be in excess of $100 million, representing what is expected to be at least 17% organic growth over fiscal 2019.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Hanes, Columbia, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, Jansport, etc.), and PVH Corp. (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are currently made up of four factory units and three warehouses and currently employ approximately 3,600 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is expected to be approximately 8.0 million pieces by the end of calendar year 2019. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Jerash's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,

SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, March 31, 2019

(Unaudited) 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 16,121,994 $ 27,182,158 Accounts receivable 13,404,177 4,020,369 Inventories 20,471,483 21,074,243 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,561,853 2,134,355 Advance to suppliers 1,789,402 443,395 Total Current Assets 54,348,909 54,854,520 Restricted cash 796,876 652,310 Long-term deposits - 810,172 Deferred tax assets 81,461 81,461 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,053,066 2,356,262 Operating leases - right of use assets 1,292,416 1,396,603 Total Assets $ 60,572,728 $ 60,151,328 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facilities $ 68,222 $ 648,711 Accounts payable 2,464,672 3,378,258 Accrued expenses 1,813,500 1,539,147 Income tax payable 1,499,238 1,164,238 Other payables 1,223,511 855,527 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 262,075 256,135 Total Current Liabilities 7,331,218 7,842,016 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 592,245 644,096 Income tax payable - non-current 1,403,087 1,403,087 Total Liabilities 9,326,550 9,889,199 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 14) Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,325,000 shares issued and outstanding 11,325 11,325 Additional paid-in capital 14,956,767 14,956,767 Statutory reserve 212,739 212,739 Retained earnings 35,769,973 34,786,735 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,629 ) (14,440 ) Total Shareholder's Equity 50,937,175 49,953,126 Noncontrolling interest 309,003 309,003 Total Equity 51,246,178 50,262,129 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 60,572,728 $ 60,151,328

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,

SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Revenue, net $ 22,527,325 18,363,085 Cost of goods sold 18,014,622 13,703,294 Gross Profit 4,512,703 4,659,791 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,623,682 1,978,640 Stock-based compensation expenses - 3,205,980 Total Operating Expenses 2,623,682 5,184,620 Income / (Loss) from Operations 1,889,021 (524,829 ) Other (Expense)/ Income: Other (expense)/ income, net (4,533 ) 5,580 Total other (expense)/ income , net (4,533 ) 5,580 Net Income /(Loss) before provision for income tax 1,884,488 (519,249 ) Income tax expense 335,000 366,000 Net income /(loss) 1,549,488 (885,249 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - 8 Net income / (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Shareholders $ 1,549,488 $ (885,241 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 1,549,488 $ (885,249 ) Other Comprehensive Income: Foreign currency translation gain 811 8,963 Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) 1,550,299 (876,286 ) Comprehensive gain attributable to noncontrolling interest - (145 ) Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Shareholders $ 1,550,299 $ (876,431 ) Earnings / (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders: Basic $ 0.14 $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ 0.14 $ (0.08 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 11,325,000 10,822,143 Diluted 11,472,363 10,822,143

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,

SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income /(loss) $ 1,549,488 $ (885,249 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 338,652 319,310 Shared-based compensation expense - 3,205,980 Changes in operating assets: Accounts receivable (9,383,142 ) (7,986,340 ) Accounts receivable- related party - 50,026 Inventories 602,719 295,875 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (429,731 ) 78,141 Advance to suppliers (1,345,913 ) (1,839,199 ) Operating leases - right of use assets 110,546 - Changes in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (913,522 ) (3,642,986 ) Accrued expenses 274,333 (428,783 ) Other payables 367,959 355,199 Operating lease liabilities (50,012 ) - Income tax payable 335,000 366,000 Net cash used in operating activities (8,543,623 ) (10,112,026 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (774,139 ) (481,807 ) Acquisition of assets (600,000 ) - Long-term deposit 144,566 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,229,573 ) (481,807 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend distribution (566,250 ) - (Repayment) Proceeds from short-term loan (580,447 ) 6,075,835 Net proceeds from Common stock - 8,930,300 Warrants issued to the underwriter - 30 Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities (1,146,697 ) 15,006,165 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 4,295 (6,176 ) NET (DECREASE)/ INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH (10,915,598 ) 4,406,156 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 27,834,468 12,196,110 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 16,918,870 $ 16,602,266 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 16,918,870 $ 16,602,266 LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH 796,876 3,672,891 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 16,121,994 $ 12,929,375 Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid from income tax $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ 5,186 $ 42,541 Non-cash financing activities Warrants issued to underwriters in connection with the IPO $ - $ 160,732 Prepaid stock issuance cost netted with proceeds from the IPO $ - $ 308,179 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 1,292,416 $ -

