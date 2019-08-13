An EU funded solar-plus-storage project has been tendered in the Philippines. The United Nations is seeking bids for the system, to support the for the seaweed industry on the island of Tawi-Tawi. Combining PV with aquaculture brings many advantages for both, including water conservation, a more controlled aquatic environment, and ecosystem restoration.The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is seeking to support the seaweed industry on the Philippine island of Tawi-Tawi, located in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), at the southernmost frontier ...

