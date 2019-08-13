Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on Friday, August 9, 2019, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp was issued a Research License ("License") under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations of Canada. All research conducted under this License will be based on research protocols involving the further optimization and validation of methods for formulating cannabinoid compounds for oral ingestion.

"With the emergence of new classes of cannabis products later this year, there is a strong need for novel formulations of cannabinoids which allow the solubilizing of THC and CBD," said Chief Science Officer, Dr. Roger Ferreira. "This will provide new products with excellent bioavailability and shelf-stability, along with precise dosing, for our medicinal and adult-use customers."

Beleave's current formulations offer flexible food-grade ingredients for use in oral THC delivery systems such as capsules, tablets, and food/beverage products. The Company plans to launch a THC dry powder capsule in December, with a line of edible products to follow in 2020.

The Company would also like to provide an update with respect to patent applications submitted for its cannabinoid formulation intellectual property. Following the submission of a provisional patent application for the formulation of cannabinoid compounds submitted on July 10, 2018 (USPPA 62/696,003), the Company has worked over the past year to further optimize and validate these methods for formulation, and has recently submitted an international PCT applications (PCT/CA2019/050948) for this work on July 10, 2019.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully-licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, and extract medical cannabis in Colombia positioning it to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.



