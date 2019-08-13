The "Russian Wood Resources Report" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Russian Wood Resources Report is:

Unbiased assessment, analytical and market comments on the current situation in the timber procurement and forest harvesting sector (analysis of the current balance of supply and demand, pricing policy of woodworking plants, comments of forest managers, traders).

Key price indices for sawlogs, pulp logs, veneer logs (spruce, pine sawlogs; birch veneer logs; spruce, pine, birch logs; chips) and by specifications

Forest harvesting prices in the main logging regions of the European part of Russia

Purchase prices of logs (wood-panel plants, pulp, and paper industry, sawmill production companies) on the basis of FCA station of departure

Export prices to Finland and China (on the basis of the Russian-Finnish border, DAP Manchuria, CFR Taicang, etc.)

Directions and volumes of shipments from key railway stations

Major market events

Analysis of the situation in the markets

Price forecast

Companies Mentioned

Arkhangelsk Pulp and paper mill

Egger

Ilim Group

International Paper

Kronospan

Mondi

Segezha Group

Swiss Krono

