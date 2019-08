Upon request by the issuer, short name and trading code for the below instrument issued by Mangold AB will change as from tomorrow August 14, 2019. ISIN New short name New trading code SE0008405872 MANG_01 MANG_01 For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.