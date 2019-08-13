Findit, Inc. Announces Second Topical CBD Purchase Orders From Same Two Major Retailers Weeks after Pilot Program Shipped

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) has received its second purchase orders from two major retailers for the CBD line Urban Collective. The purchase orders consist of four topical essential oils. Findit announced on July 23, 2019 it received its first orders for its CBD Topical Oil. The first orders were part of a pilot program to test the line out and monitor in store sales. With approximately 2,300 retail locations, they provided a second P.O. for approximately a fifty percent increase from the first order. The second order came in prior to the first order hitting the shelves. Revenues from the purchase orders will be booked in the third quarter, ending September 30, 2019. The combined P.O.s alone, currently increase revenue over the same quarter of 2018 without including Findit, Inc's online marketing services through August 12, 2019.

Clark St. Amant stated, "The additional P.O.s from the same two major retailers within weeks after our pilot program shipped, is a positive sign for Findit. We are taking meetings with other well known National Retailers to either carry our Urban Collective CBD line, or create a private label line for themselves. The upside of working B2B is that Findit is able to private label for each of our buyers in the event that is what they require. With our L.A. based branding and sales division being built out, the focus is to increase revenue while increasing profit margins across Findit's different revenue streams. We see the CBD space as one of these areas we can capitalize on both with B2B sales and our online marketing services."

Coming Soon FinditCBD.com

Findit provides online marketing services to CBD businesses as well as branding and re-branding services.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated "Now that we are penetrating the B2B side in the CBD space thanks in part to our Los Angeles based Sales Consultant, who is also on boarding new clients to utilize Findit's full service social networking content management platform, We are focused on growing our sales team by attracting people that are looking to be of services to business owners that want to increase and improve their brand awareness, through Findit's online marketing strategies. CBD is only one sector that we have been successful in achieving these goals for business owners, and we want to hep as many people as we can at Findit to reach their objectives."

