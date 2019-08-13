Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0YJQ2 ISIN: US0846707026 Ticker-Symbol: BRYN 
Tradegate
13.08.19
15:31 Uhr
175,44 Euro
-0,48
-0,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
175,58
175,76
15:36
175,46
175,68
15:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B175,44-0,27 %