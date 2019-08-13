Danville, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - Real estate leader Ron Mintz, formally with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, has been appointed the Regional Manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties' East Bay offices. Ron will be responsible for providing additional innovative strategies and approaches for working with the Bay Area luxury market and its consumers. The company continues to attract top professionals in the area while consumer demand flourishes with the desire to partner with the globally known and respected Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand.

"We are thrilled for our new partnership with Ron," says Gretchen Pearson, CEO and President, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties. "He is a highly respected individual in the East Bay real estate community, and his background and passion align greatly with ours."

For the past five years, Mintz has served as Regional Vice President, East Bay, at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. Since starting his career in real estate, Mintz has consistently proven to be a top producing agent. Within months of becoming a licensed real estate agent, he was ranked in the top 13% of agents in sales within his brokerage. In addition to his real estate sales and management experience, Mintz took an interest in the collective good of California Real Estate agents by joining the Contra Costa Association of Realtors board. In 2015, Ron Mintz was elected President of CCAR for the 2016 term. Today he continues his volunteer work with the California Association of Realtors by serving on the 2019 Board of Directors.

Mintz, along with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, believes in preserving the longevity of fundamental real estate practices. Mintz states, "As technology is becoming more prominent in our industry, our agents mustn't forget why they chose a career in real estate; developing and nurturing relationships." Mintz strongly believes in coaching agents on essential real estate skills, which in turn greatly benefits the consumer experience. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is dedicated to serving its clientèle remarkably, and with Ron's passion and expertise, Drysdale Properties is at the forefront.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is the 13th Largest Brokerage in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network, No. 42 in Sales Volume by RealTrends and is ranked No. 71 in RISMedia's Power Broker Top 500 Report. Additionally, its President/CEO, Gretchen Pearson, was featured in California Real Estate Magazine's March/April 2018 article titled "The Lead." Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is home to over 1,300 real estate professionals in 45+ offices throughout Northern California and Nevada.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties

Northern California and Nevada's fastest-growing full-service real estate brokerage specializing in residential, luxury, relocation, commercial and property management. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is Good to know when buying or selling a home because of our agents' unmatched market expertise, straightforward advice, and forward-thinking approach when working with their clients. www.bhhsdrysdale.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a brand-new real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate.

About HSF Affiliates LLC

Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. The company is a joint venture of which HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation's second-largest, full-service residential brokerage firm, is a majority owner.

