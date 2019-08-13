SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Contract Compliance Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Leveraging contract compliance services is known to some of the prevalent and emerging issues such as piracy, frauds, and defiance to contract objectives. With the software piracy issue emerging as one of the imposing concerns in the business world, most of the enterprises are compelled to conduct audits to ensure that the software used by their vendors is not pirated. This is creating substantial demand for the software license compliance segment which is currently accounting for about 15% of the overall category market. The supply chain of large organizations is typically characterized by multiple vendors. It is a cumbersome task to execute the contract management tasks while being associated with multiple vendors and it increases the risks of non-compliance to contracts. To mitigate this issue, buyers are investing in the contract compliance services market and is contributing to the overall spend growth in the market.

MNCs in the US are vulnerable to massive contract management issues which will be triggered by the reforms implemented in the trade agreements made by the US with different countries. This will create a substantial requirement for contract compliance services in the region. In APAC, large-scale sectors such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and manufacturing industries are speculating the imposition of global regulatory standards on them. This is expected to propel the demand growth in the contract compliance services market.

This contract compliance services market procurement intelligence report answers some of the key questions related to procurement challenges and the best category pricing strategies befitting the specifics of this market. Predictive analysis of the key cost drivers, supply market forecasts, and key category management insights will help buyers reduce spend.

"It is recommended that buyers engage with choose service providers that constantly update their compliance risk assessment as the regulatory environments in countries constantly change," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This contract compliance services market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Rise in the number of global contracts will drive the category growth

Technology adoption to drive category price

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

