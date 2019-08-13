Global Digital Solutions Inc. CEO Issues Update to Shareholders; Secures Additional $650,000 from New York Institutional Investor

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in comprehensive security and technology solutions, issues the following update from its President and CEO William Delgado.

Dear Fellow Shareholder,

After almost three and a half years of work involving the Rontan acquisition, I am pleased to announce the following: All of the Motions to Dismiss have been resolved in the company's favor. We have submitted the bulk of our written documentation and have completed the first deposition of the former CEO of Rontan on Friday August 9, 2019. Depositions continue next week, with the GDSI management scheduled for depositions in September. Discovery is scheduled to close at the end of September. We are anxiously awaiting the trial, which is currently scheduled for December 9, 2019 to present all of our information. All of our stakeholders, including GDSI management, legal, and financial partners are very confident regarding our position.

HarmAlarm Acquisition: The development of the PALS system is going very well. The high tech camera has been received and our vendor is currently installing the infrared components. Next up is ground testing, which will be taking place in Houston. The final steps are the aerial tests and compilation of the data, which will then be sent to the FAA for approval. The company expects that there will be additional functionality of the patented system, in addition to the landing system component. The previous version of our patented technology is currently in use in high end general aviation aircraft and a freight carrier. The market for the system will be general aviation, freight carriers, corporate flight departments, and charter operators. Management believes the company will be generating revenue from PALS by the second quarter of 2020.

Additional Financing: The Company has received a commitment for an additional $650,000 of financing from the New York institutional investor originally announced in 2018. This brings the total commitment to the company of $1,850,000, based on certain terms and conditions. The company has either met or expects to meet all of the conditions required for the financing. None of the committed capital is slated to the legal team of BSF. This financing is non-dilutive and is not subject to any conversion into the common or preferred stock of the Company. Financing for the Rontan legal action is separate of this capital and has been previously disclosed.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in comprehensive security and technology solutions, continues to enhance shareholder value in these areas. In addition to our acquisition strategy, the Company has initiated a lawsuit for damages against Grupo Rontan Metalurgica, S. A, ("Rontan") and that company's controlling shareholders, Joao Alberto Bolzan and Jose Carlos Bolzan. The Company has engaged the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP to represent it in this action. The case will be handled by William Isaacson of the firm's Washington office and Carlos Sires of the firm's Fort Lauderdale office (Their professional profiles are available at https://bsfllp.com/lawyers). The action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The complaint alleges that "Rontan is wholly-owned by Joao Bolzan and Jose Bolzan. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of original equipment for specialty vehicles for emergency management, first responders, national security, and law enforcement operations. The company also acquired NACSV, a supplier of Mobile Command Centers to Military, Law Enforcement, and First Responders. In March of 2019, the Company acquired HarmAlarm. HA was formed in 2002 as a private Texas company to pursue Infrared commercial applications in the aviation services area. HA has developed a system known as Pilot Assisted Landing Systems (PALS). The precision and robustness of PALS has generated a host of new applications mainly through "landing trajectory" optimization which provides additional safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, like wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, as well as low ceilings and fog. For more information about GDSI, visit http://www.gdsi.co.

