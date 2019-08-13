New offering provides brands an opportunity to increase U.S. presence and gives retailers access to unique makers from all over the world

Faire, the company that's reimagining retail by connecting tens of thousands of local retailers with the world's best makers, today announced the addition of international makers to its curated boutique wholesale marketplace. The introduction of international makers expands Faire's marketplace of high quality and locally sourced product offerings and gives retailers the resources they need to create memorable in-store experiences that provide a sense of discovery with a differentiated selection of products from makers around the world.

The expansion brings 370 new international makers to Faire from 39 countries, including Canada, the UK, Mexico, and as far as Honduras, Thailand, Uganda, and Belgium. Some of Faire's international makers include Bohemia Design out of the UK, Canada-based Buck Naked Soap Company, Blancreme from France, Utilitario Mexicano from Mexico, Snurk from the Netherlands, and Isla Clay from Slovenia. During testing, more than 5,000 retailers on Faire placed an order with an international maker.

"We heard from many retailers that sourcing from international makers allows them to carry a mix of merchandise from their community alongside bespoke products created by makers from around the world to surprise and delight their customers," said Max Rhodes, Faire co-founder and CEO. "We know that personalized service, curated experiences, and serendipitous discovery continue to transform how we shop, and customers want diverse and unique options. By introducing international makers to our marketplace, we are connecting local retailers to artisan makers whether they are from Provence or Santa Fe so that they can build a business that will define the future of retail."

Faire's expansion gives international makers an opportunity to reach brick and mortar retailers in the United States. Most international makers ship proforma meaning they don't send products until they are paid in full. Faire eliminates this by facilitating the payments and order logistics, allowing international makers to offer the most seamless experience to their retailers without taking on the risk.

"Faire is giving us the opportunity to reach a significant new audience of quality, independent stores which we wouldn't have had the knowledge and resources to discover and approach by ourselves," said Jenny Lockton, founder of Bohemia Design. "Immediately after our store went live on Faire we started receiving orders and within the first few weeks of the journey with Faire we are already supplying over 40 new accounts."

Retailers can shop items from the newly added international makers today on faire.com, and international makers can apply to be a part of Faire at faire.com/makers.

