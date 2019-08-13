JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 1H & 2Q 2019 Results Conference Call Invitation 13-Aug-2019 / 14:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *13 August **2019* *Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan"* *1H & 2Q 2019 Results Conference Call Invitation * On Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2019 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2019 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 20 August 2019. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 207 194 37 59 Russia: +7 495 646 93 15 Confirmation Code: 46224031# Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/halyk20190821 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 21 August 2019 at: https://halykbank.kz/en/investors/investor-presentations [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 21 August 2020. - ENDS - *For further information please contact:* *JSC "Halyk Bank"* Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 16627 EQS News ID: 856695 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1dfcbce3bf993e8f305bed4f78f700ad&application_id=856695&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b0c0813d635ff4b97dda5ac826ed7b82&application_id=856695&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2019 08:09 ET (12:09 GMT)