Exclusive provider of luxury and premium loyalty solutions chooses a new contact center system with Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center for its elite concierge services

Talkdesk, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, has announced its partnership with John Paul, the worldwide leader in client loyalty and customer relations, to modernize and unify its customer service operations in order to provide best-in-class efficiency and cutting-edge functionalities. Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center will enable John Paul's almost 700 agents worldwide to provide an exceptional customer experience to its clients and members. John Paul's selection of Talkdesk is due in large part to its global reputation for reliability, system security through PCI compliance and seamless Salesforce integration across multiple locations in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center will enable John Paul's almost 700 agents worldwide to provide an exceptional customer experience to its clients and members. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Our mission is to deliver the best 24/7 service everywhere in the world for our members. Our level of excellence requires exceptional communication capabilities across languages and geographies, making the cloud-based, global platform solution from Talkdesk a perfect fit for our organization," said Erwan Vezin, chief information officer, John Paul Group. "Talkdesk and John Paul have a shared perspective and focus on differentiating by providing a superior customer experience. We look forward to mutual success from this new collaboration."

Talkdesk offers platform stability and feature customization to support John Paul's high-end clientele, who expect the pinnacle of customer service. With an infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) powered by Talkdesk iQ throughout the platform, Talkdesk facilitates a more personalized service via streamlined communications across all users and countries. Tightly integrated routing and voice response systems route clients to the appropriate global location and most-skilled agent to best address their specific needs. Talkdesk cloud flexibility and scalability will enable John Paul to integrate and synchronize its systems globally, mainly across EMEA, the U.S. and APAC, ensuring superior voice quality and alignment of CRM systems across markets. By providing an exceptional telephony system with simplified communications between employees, Talkdesk is supporting John Paul's mission to provide the industry's best, most personalized customer experience.

"Companies that provide an extraordinary customer experience will differentiate themselves from competitors and earn their customers in this consumer-driven era," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "Within the exclusive arena of concierge services and customer loyalty, the client experience is the most important component for organizations to achieve their objectives."

As part of its mission to provide the best-in-class concierge service around the world, John Paul will leverage the comprehensive integration capabilities offered through Talkdesk for Salesforce, providing a complete customer profile for the Concierge, including the customer's preferences.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

About John Paul

John Paul provides companies and brands with loyalty solutions for their clients and employees via three complementary offers: concierge programs, relationship marketing/events, and digital services. John Paul combines the unique know-how and skills of its 700 Concierges and the operation of a global digital platform with ultra-personalized content thanks to innovative proprietary technology. John Paul has been part of the AccorHotels group since November 2016.

www.johnpaul.com

