The Chicago Bears will play the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6

The Carolina Panthers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on October 27

The Houston Texans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on November 3

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Charges at Estadio Azteca on November 18

On Location Experiences ("On Location" or "OLE"), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), today announced that Official Fan Travel and Ticket Packages for NFL international games hosted in London and Mexico City are now available to purchase at nflonlocation.com. On Location Experiences is the Official Fan Ticket and Travel Package provider for the NFL's London and Mexico Games and the Official Travel Provider for each of the 10 teams participating in this year's matchups.

Since 2010, On Location and its subsidiaries have been involved with every international game, making it the industry leader with NFL fans traveling abroad. From bucket-listers and die-hard fans to those looking for a unique long weekend getaway, On Location has several package options to suit every fans' hospitality needs and budgets. Official Fan Travel Packages include game tickets, hotel accommodations, pregame hospitality, guided city tours and more!

"We are excited to be working with the NFL and each of the 10 participating teams to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch their teams play in London and Mexico City," said John Collins, CEO of On Location Experiences. "This year the NFL will play five games abroad, allowing more teams and their passionate fans to travel abroad to take part in the excitement. Through our direct partnerships, On Location is able to provide guests with unique experiences that will get them closer to the game and immersed in these cultural meccas."

NFL London Games Tickets Experiences

The NFL is returning to London for its 13th consecutive year to showcase some of the best talent in the League. For the NFL's 100th season, London will host four games which will be split between the brand new Tottenham Stadium and the iconic Wembley Stadium. The International Series will begin Sunday, October 6th between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders, followed by the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 13th, then the Cincinnati Bengals will face the reigning NFC Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, on October 27th, and on November 3rd, the Houston Texans will play London's own "home team," the Jacksonville Jaguars to close out this year's NFL London Games.

For each of the four games in London, On Location is offering premium ticket, travel and hospitality packages for fans looking for an unforgettable experience. On Location's exclusive packages can include roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, game tickets, pregame hospitality in addition to an intimate dinner cruise on the River Thames with fellow fans, a scenic double decker bus tour and admission to the remarkable London Eye Experience. For those looking to take their London experience to the next level, On Location provides opportunities to upgrade seats for gameday, make reservations for the Private Churchill War Rooms Tour, Westminster Abbey Royal Mews, and arrange a day at Windsor Castle.

NFL Mexico Game Tickets Experiences

This fall, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Charges are heading south to Mexico City to square off at the world-famous Estadio Azteca. On Location offers start-to-finish planning solutions for dedicated fans looking to travel with their team to Mexico City for this classic AFC West rivalry matchup.

On Location's premium ticket, hospitality and travel packages can include roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, game tickets, official pregame fan rallies and pregame hospitality. With On Location, fans will get the chance to experience Mexico City's rich cultural history with incredible landmark tours, including a guided tour of the ancient Teotihuacan Pyramids to learn about the rich Aztec culture.

About On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences is a leader in premium experiential hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors.

On Location through CID Entertainment Future Beat also partners with numerous artists and music festivals across genres, including Imagine Dragons, Metallica, Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa, Electric Daisy Carnival, Migos, Post Malone, Iron Maiden, and J.Cole.

On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel, CID Entertainment, Future Beat, Kreate Inc, PRIMESPORT and Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours.

On Location Experiences is a privately held company, owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity and the Carlyle Group. For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com.

