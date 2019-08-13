NexusTek Acquires Houston-based IT Services Company, Notonsite

Award-winning managed IT services leader reinforces regional support for customers, adds cloud, cyber security and network resources that strengthen national footprint

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / NexusTek today announced that it has acquired Notonsite, a cloud and IT services company based in Houston, TX.

Founded in 2010, Notonsite specializes in providing IT outsourcing, IT consulting and cloud services to small businesses. With this transaction, NexusTek inherits a strong presence in the Southwestern region of the United States and a company with which it shares many operational synergies. Like NexusTek, Notonsite works side-by-side with customers to design innovative, cost-effective IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, data protection and networking technologies from global leaders such as Cisco, Datto, Dell, Microsoft, Veeam and VMware.

As a certified Cisco Partner, a Microsoft Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider, NexusTek's new addition brings added expertise in cloud assessment, design and implementation, managed hosting, private cloud, backup and disaster recovery, and business continuity. Also of note is the team's expertise in working with premier platforms including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365 and Cisco Meraki.

"Providing better services to businesses in local markets across the country is a distinct characteristic for NexusTek," said Mike Hamuka, NexusTek CRO. "With Notonsite's strong track record of ensuring business continuity, network performance and cloud services, this acquisition directly benefits customers by enhancing the scope and reach of NexusTek's award-winning cloud, managed IT services and cyber security solutions."

NexusTek is backed by Abry Partners, an experienced media, communications, business and information services-focused private equity firm with over $77 billion of leveraged transactions under its belt.

"What makes NexusTek unique is that it offers small businesses scalable, enterprise-grade services at a price point they can afford," said Abry Partners Principal, James Scola. "This acquisition fortifies the company's position as a national leader by providing more boots on the ground in key markets, extending its reach both regionally and across the country."

"Over the past several years, NexusTek has thrived while other service providers have faded away due to their inability to scale," said Alex Feuer Notonsite CEO. "We are excited to join this winning team. For our customers and businesses across the country, working with NexusTek will bring a peace of mind by knowing you've partnered with an elite managed IT services provider that can scale, and has an expert team and breadth of technology to support growth."

For businesses that want the competitive advantage of working with a single partner that can manage and optimize their IT environments, NexusTek provides nationwide infrastructure, IT consulting and an all-encompassing portfolio to solve today's problems and tomorrow's needs.

With the acquisition of Notonsite, NexusTek strengthens and expands on its commitment to clients by providing strategic guidance and comprehensive support for small to mid-sized businesses. NexusTek's expansive portfolio can be customized to address the full spectrum of an organization's operational requirements. NexusTek's cloud and managed services eliminate the administrative overhead and variable cost associated with cloud and IT environments; customers receive 24/7 monitoring of their IT environments and proactive responses to issues for a fixed monthly fee.

About NexusTek

Thousands of small and medium-sized businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide.

An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company, NexusTek designs problem solving and efficiency-minded IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, unified communications and collaboration, data protection and networking technologies from the world's foremost technology leaders. NexusTek Cloud Services offer the flexibility and control businesses need to be agile, and can address customers' unique cyber security, business continuity, compliance and auditing requirements in cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments. NexusTek is the 2018 Channel Futures MSP of the Year, a CRN MSP Elite 250 list member and a perennial award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner. Unfettered visibility, 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management and a true 24 hour staffed helpdesk, coupled with its comprehensive solutions portfolio and more than 22 years' experience, empower NexusTek to deliver better services to customers, regardless of how their needs change.

For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

About Abry Partners

Abry is an experienced and successful media, communications, and business and information services sector focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since their founding in 1989, they have completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions (including many roll-up investment strategies) and other private equity, mezzanine or preferred equity investments. Currently, they manage over $5.0 billion of capital in their active funds.

Because Abry brings deep industry insight to the investment process, they are able to quickly understand key issues, accurately assess opportunity, value, and risk, and bring relevant information to bear. They partner with skilled executives and invest significant capital to help build stronger companies and industry leaders.

