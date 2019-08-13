The global anesthetic gas masks market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors will boost the market growth. Globally, there is a steady increase in the prevalence of several diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), neurological diseases, orthopedic disorders, and cancers. Also, a significant proportion of the population is older than 65 years of age, which increases the vulnerability to chronic disorders. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diseases will lead to a rise in surgical procedures, which in turn will drive the demand for anesthetic gas masks.

As per Technavio, the increasing focus on improvements in terms of material used, design, and customization will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Anesthetic Gas Masks Market: Improvements in Materials Used, Design, and Customization of Anesthetic Gas Masks

Currently, vendors are focusing on developing anesthesia disposables with lightweight interfaces for increased comfort and efficiency. For instance, in 2019, Intersurgical Ltd., announced the launch of ClearLite anesthetic face masks, which offer superior seal performance with minimum pressure, thereby reducing the risk of unnecessary trauma or discomfort. The superior seal also assists the physician in providing optimum manual ventilation of patients in anesthetic as well as emergencies.

Vendors are also increasingly focusing on developing products with environmentally friendly materials. Such innovations are expected to boost the market growth.

"Apart from the focus on improvements, the increasing number of surgeries and the rising medical tourism in emerging countries are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Anesthetic Gas Masks Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global anesthetic gas masks market by product (disposable anesthetic gas masks and reusable anesthetic gas masks) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure in the region.

