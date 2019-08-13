Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen gemäß Artikel 17 MAR



Heidelberg (pta027/13.08.2019/14:45) - Die Youbisheng Green Paper AG, zukünftig firmierend als Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM"), Heidelberg, (ISIN DE000A2BPG14 und ISIN DE000A2LQUJ6) hatte mit Meldung vom 17. Juli 2019 den Abschluss eines Optionsvertrag mit Altech Chemicals Limited ("Altech") und Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd ("Altech Australia") bekanntgegeben, welcher es der AAM erlaubt, bis zu 49% der Anteile an dem hochreinen Alumina Projekt ("HPA") der Altech Australia für bis zu USD 100 Mio. zu erwerben. Der Optionsvertrag stand noch unter verschiedenen aufschiebenden Bedingungen. Heute, den 13. August 2019, wurde AAM darüber informiert, dass die verbleibenden aufschiebenden Bedingungen eingetreten sind und somit ist das Closing des Optionsvertrages erfolgt. AAM wird nun in den nächsten 30 Tagen die fällige Gebühr von EUR 500.000 an die Altech Australia überweisen.



Die Erfüllung der aufschiebenden Bedingungen führte zu: 1. Ernennung von Herrn Iggy Tan, Geschäftsführer von Altech, und Herrn Uwe Ahrens, stellvertretender Direktor Altech zu Vorstandsmitgliedern von AAM; 2. Den Vorschlag von Herrn Dieter Rosenthal zur Wahl in den Aufsichtsrat der AAM. Der Vorschlag zur Wahl zweier weiterer Kandidaten aus dem Umfeld der Altech in den 5-köpfigen Aufsichtsrat der AAM wird zu gegebener Zeit erfolgen; 3. Zustimmung der Aktionäre zur Umfirmierung in Altech Advanced Materials AG; 4. Zustimmung der Aktionäre zu einer Kapitalerhöhung von bis zu EUR 75 Mio. durch Ausgabe von bis zu rund 63 Mio. neuen Aktien; und 5. Abschluss der Due Diligence bezüglich Altech.



AAM plant die Option zum Erwerb von bis zu 49% der Anteile an dem hochreinen Alumina Projekt ("HPA") der Altech Australia für bis zu USD 100 Mio. mit liquiden Mitteln aus der in der Hauptversammlung vom 17. Juli beschlossenen Kapitalerhöhung über bis zu EUR 75 Mio. durch Ausgabe von bis zu rund 63 Mio. neuen Aktien, welche AAM in Deutschland und Europa einwerben möchte, auszuüben.



Der Vorstand



English Courtesy Translation



Youbisheng Green Paper AG: Closing of the Option Agreement to acquire up to 49% of the Shares in Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd



Youbisheng Green Paper AG, to be renamed Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM"), Heidelberg, (ISIN DE000A2BPG14 and ISIN DE000A2LQUJ6) announced on 17 July 2019 that it had entered into an option agreement with Altech Chemicals Limited ("Altech") and Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd ("Altech Australia"), which allows AAM to acquire up to 49% of the shares in Altech Australia's high purity alumina project ("HPA") for up to USD 100 million. The option contract was still subject to various conditions precedent. Today, 13. August 2019, AAM was informed that the remaining conditions precedent have been fulfilled and thus the closing of the option agreement has occurred. AAM will now transfer the option fee of EUR 500,000 to Altech Australia in the next 30 days.



The fulfillment of the suspensive conditions led to: 1. Appointment of Mr. Iggy Tan, managing director Altech, and Mr. Uwe Ahrens, alternate non-executive director Altech, to the AAM management board; 2. Election of Mr. Dieter Rosenthal to the Supervisory Board of AAM. Two further Altech candidates are expected to be appointed to the five member supervisory board of AAM in due course; 3. Approval of the shareholders to change the name of the Company to Altech Advanced Materials AG; 4. Approval of the shareholders for a capital increase of up to EUR 75 million by issuing up to approximately 63 million new shares; and 5. Completion of due diligence of the Company regarding Altech.



AAM plans to exercise the option to acquire up to 49% of the shares in Altech Australia's high purity alumina project ("HPA") for up to USD 100 million in cash from the capital increase approved by the shareholders in the EGM on 17 July 2019 of up to EUR 75 million through the issue of up to approximately 63 million new shares. AAM intends to raise those funds from a German and European investor base.



The management board



