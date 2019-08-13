Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 857689 ISIN: BS0014301076 Ticker-Symbol: A8S 
Tradegate
12.08.19
21:54 Uhr
0,073 Euro
+0,010
+16,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,062
0,070
16:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIS RESOURCES
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED0,073+16,29 %