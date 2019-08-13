Unternehmensmitteilung für den Kapitalmarkt



Heidelberg (pta028/13.08.2019/15:05) - Die Youbisheng Green Paper AG, zukünftig firmierend als Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM"), Heidelberg, (ISIN DE000A2BPG14 und ISIN DE000A2LQUJ6) gab heute per Ad-Hoc das Closing des mit Altech Chemicals Limited ("Altech") und Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd ("Altech Australia") abgeschlossenen Optionsvertrages bekannt, welcher es der AAM erlaubt, bis zu 49% der Anteile an dem hochreinen Alumina Projekt der Altech Australia für USD 100 Mio. zu zeichnen.



Altech Australia hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, einer der weltweit führenden Anbieter von 99,99% (4N) hochreinem Aluminiumoxid (Al2O3) ("HPA") durch den Aufbau einer hochmodernen Produktionsanlage in Johor, Malaysia, durch die 100% Tochtergesellschaft Altech Chemicals Snd Bhd, zu werden. Der Rohstoff für die HPA-Anlage wird aus der Kaolinlagerstätte in Meckering, Westaustralien, bezogen, die der 100% Tochter Altech Meckering Pty Ltd gehört.



HPA ist ein hochwertiges, margenstarkes und hoch nachgefragtes Produkt, da es der entscheidende Bestandteil für die Herstellung von synthetischem Saphir ist und auch zunehmend bei der Herstellung von Lithium-Ionen-Batterien verwendet wird. Synthetischer Saphir wird zur Herstellung von Substraten für LED-Leuchten, Halbleiterwafern für die Elektronikindustrie und kratzfestem Saphirglas für Armbanduhren, optische Fenster und Smartphone-Komponenten verwendet. Es gibt keinen Ersatz für HPA bei der Herstellung von synthetischem Saphir. Hersteller von Lithium-Ionen-Batterien benötigen HPA als Separatorbeschichtung.



Das Projekt zeigt gemäß den Berechnungen von Altech einen Nettobarwert ("NPV") vor Steuern von USD 505,6 Mio. bei einem Abzinsungssatz von 7,5%. Das Projekt generiert bei voller Produktion im Jahresdurchschnitt Netto-Free-Cash von rund USD 76 Mio. mit einer attraktiven Marge von rund 63% beim HPA-Umsatz.



Unter Zugrundelegung des aktuellen HPA-Preises in Japan von USD 40 kg beträgt nach Berechnungen von Altech der NPV des Projekts USUSD 1,1 Mrd., der IRR 33%, die Amortisationszeit 2,2 Jahre und das EBITDA USD 133 Mio. p.a. bei voller Produktion.



Das Investitionsvolumen für das HPA Projekt beträgt rund USD 380 Mio. Hiervon wurden unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen USD 190 Mio. durch die KfW IPEX Bank zugesagt. Die verbleibende Finanzierung für das Projekt soll durch eine USD 90 Mio. Mezzanine-Finanzierung von der Macquarie Bank (befindet sich derzeit in Due Diligence) sowie durch Eigenkapital dargestellt werden.



Es ist Teil der Strategie von Altech das Eigenkapital mit Hilfe der am regulierten Markt börsennotierten AAM einzuwerben, nicht zuletzt aufgrund des starken Bezugs des HPA Projekts mit Deutschland durch die SMS-Gruppe als Anlagenbauer, die KfW IPEX Bank als Senior Lender, aber auch die Marktchancen in der deutschen Automobilindustrie. Hierfür hat Altech 29% der Anteile an der AAM von der Deutsche Balaton AG erworben.



Der Optionsvertrag sieht im Wesentlichen vor: 1. AAM hat das Recht mindestens 10% (für einen anteiligen Betrag von USD 20,4 Mio.) bis zu einem direkten HPA-Projektanteil von höchstens 49% für 100 Mio. USD durch Übernahme von Anteilen an Altech Australia zu zeichnen; 2. AAM verpflichtet sich, die erworbenen Anteile 6 Jahre nach Projektstart ("Project Financial Close") an Altech zurück zu verkaufen auf Basis einer festgelegten Rendite von 15% p.a.; 3. Altech erhält das Recht, den Rückkauf der erworbenen Anteile an Altech Australia auf gleicher Basis innerhalb von 6 Jahren vorzeitig von AAM zu verlangen, 4. AAM kann ihre Rückverkaufsverpflichtung jederzeit kündigen und damit ihre HPA-Projektbeteiligung behalten.



AAM plant für die Einwerbung des benötigten Kapitals zur Ausübung der Option eine Kapitalerhöhung über bis zu EUR 75 Mio. durchzuführen durch Ausgabe von bis zu rund 63 Mio. Aktien zu einem Preis von EUR 1,10 je Aktie im Rahmen einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung mit einem Bezugsrecht von 1 zu 40 bzw. von mindestens EUR 1,20 je Aktie im Rahmen der Platzierung der nicht im Rahmen der Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung platzierten Aktien an Deutsche und Europäische Investoren.



Derzeit arbeitet die AAM mit Hochdruck an der Erstellung eines Prospektes um möglichst zügig die geplante Kapitalerhöhung umsetzen zu können.



Der Vorstand



English Courtesy Translation



Youbisheng Green Paper AG: Implementation of the equity strategy for the high-purity Alumina project from Altech



Youbisheng Green Paper AG, to be renamed Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM"), Heidelberg, (ISIN DE000A2BPG14 and ISIN DE000A2LQUJ6) today announced via ad-hoc the closing of the option agreement with Altech Chemicals Limited ("Altech") and Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd. ("Altech Australia"), which allows AAM to acquire up to a 49% interest in Altech Australia's high purity alumina project for USD 100 million, via the subscription of shares in Altech Australia.



Altech Australia is committed to becoming one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) ("HPA") by building a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia through the 100% subsidiary Altech Chemicals Snd Bhd. The raw material for the HPA plant is sourced from the kaolin deposit in Meckering, Western Australia, owned by Altech Australia's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Meckering Pty Ltd.



HPA is a high-quality, high-margin and high-demand product, as it is the key ingredient in the production of synthetic sapphire and is increasingly used in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. Synthetic sapphire is used to make substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers for the electronics industry and scratch-resistant sapphire glass for watches, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the production of synthetic sapphire. Lithium-ion battery manufacturers require HPA as a separator coating.



According to calculations by Altech, the project shows a pre-tax net present value of USD 505.6m at a discount rate of 7.5%. The project generates annual average net free cash of USD 76m at full production with an attractive margin on HPA sales of 63%.



Applying the current HPA price in Japan of USD 40kg, based on calculations of Altech the NPV of the project is USD1.1bn, the IRR 33%, payback is 2.2 years and EBITDA USD 133m p.a. at full production.



The investment volume for the project amounts to approximately USD 380 million. USD 190 million was committed by KfW IPEX-Bank, under certain conditions. The remaining funding for the project is to be represented by a USD 90 million mezzanine financing from Macquarie Bank (which is currently under due diligence) and equity.



It is part of Altech's strategy to raise equity capital through AAM, which is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt, not least because of the strong relationship between the HPA project and Germany through the SMS group as the plant builder, KfW IPEX-Bank as senior lender, but also market opportunities in the German automotive industry. Altech has, thus, acquired a 29% stake in AAM from Deutsche Balaton AG.



The option contract essentially provides: 1. AAM has the right to purchase at least 10% (for a pro-rata amount of USD 20.4 million) up to a direct HPA project share of up to 49% for USD 100 million through the subscription of shares in Altech Australia; 2. AAM undertakes to sell the shares to Altech 6-years after the start of the project ("Project Financial Close") on the basis of a fixed return of 15% pa.; 3. Altech is granted the right to demand early purchase of the subscribed shares in Altech Australia on an equal basis within 6 years from AAM, 4. AAM may terminate its share sale obligation at any time, thereby retaining its HPA Project participation.



AAM plans to raise the required equity through a capital increase of up to EUR 75m by issuing up to 63m shares at a price of EUR 1.10 per share by way of rights issue with the ratio 1 to 40 or at least EUR 1.20 per share in connection with the placement of the shares not placed as part of the rights issue to German and European investors.



Currently, AAM is working hard on drawing up a prospectus in order to be able to implement the planned capital increase as quickly as possible.



The management board



