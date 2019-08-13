The global automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Increasing economic activities in emerging countries have led to the growth of per capita income in these countries. This has also resulted in the growth of the major cities and rising urbanization. As most governments in emerging economies are unable to meet public transport needs, most of the urban commuters end up purchasing new vehicles for convenience. This has resulted in the robust growth of the automotive industry in emerging countries, which in turn will increase the demand for automotive PCV valves, as they play a vital role in ensuring the efficient working of automotive engines.

As per Technavio, the development of camless engine technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Market: Development of Camless Engine Technology

Camless engine technology is gaining immense popularity in the automotive landscape. In these engines, engine valves are operated using electromagnetic, hydraulic, or pneumatic actuators instead of a conventional camshaft. The development of more advanced and efficient engines is expected to increase the adoption of camless engines in new automobiles. This will necessitate the development of new engine components such as automotive PCV valves. Thus, the development of camless engine technology will fuel the growth of the automotive PCV valve market.

"Apart from the development of camless engine technology, other factors such as the emergence of next-generation rotary engines, and the increasing focus of OEMs on the development of autonomous vehicles will have a significant impact on the automotive PCV valve market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive positive crankcase ventilation valvemarket by sales channel (aftermarket and OEM), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. The growth of the automotive PCV valve market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the rapid economic development and the increasing shift of major OEM manufacturing facilities to countries in APAC.

