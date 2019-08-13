As of June 1, 2019, maihiro products GmbH commenced operations as an independent company. The start-up focuses exclusively on the development and marketing of CRM/CX add-ons.

As a consulting specialist for CRM, customer experience (CX) and commerce, maihiro GmbH from Ismaning has been supporting customers since 2000 with integrated solutions for marketing, sales and service. In order to be able to drive product development in an even more agile and focused manner in the future, maihiro has now outsourced this area as well as sales, provision and support of the maiTour, maiConnect, maiCatch and maiLingua products to maihiro products GmbH.

The managing director of the growth-financed start-up is Francisco Baraona. Szabolcs Veres, previously Director Product Management Development and now an authorized representative of maihiro products GmbH, is an Executive Director responsible for development and Customer Success. ENGELHARDT KAUPP KIEFER Co. from Stuttgart, which was already involved in the founding of maihiro GmbH 19 years ago, was acquired as a growth financing provider. maihiro GmbH itself will concentrate on the consulting business for CRM/CX in the future. The best-of-breed software products of maihiro products GmbH are add-ons for SAP C/4HANA and SAP CRM based on the SAP Cloud Platform.

As Managing Director of the new company Francisco Baraona has many years of expertise in the SaaS environment. Most recently he was CEO of skytron energy GmbH. There, as well as in his previous position as Global Head of Enterprise IT Security at TÜV Süd, he gained extensive SaaS experience in the areas of internationalization, digitization, operational excellence and growth. "On the basis of our technological leadership, the current focus is on the rapid further development of the product portfolio and on service processes with a consistent emphasis on the needs of our international customers," he explains. "The consistent expansion of our international partner network will therefore play a major role."

Szabolcs Veres, Executive Director at maihiro products, brings to the new company over 20 years of experience in SAP cloud technologies as well as experience in IT and the digitization of customer-related business processes Before joining maihiro products, Veres had been in charge of the Product division of maihiro GmbH for seven years. As an authorized representative for maihiro products, he is now responsible for Customer Success and Product Development.

About maihiro products

maihiro products develops innovative best-of-breed software add-ons, based on the SAP Cloud Platform. The company has emerged from the product's division of maihiro GmbH which experienced enormous growth in recent years: More than 60 customers with over 130.000 users have chosen add-ons developed by maihiro products. In order to continuously ensure highest product quality and to meet the customer's requirements the division became independent in June 2019 and now operates as a stand-alone company under the name maihiro products GmbH.

