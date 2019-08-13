Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.08.2019

13.08.2019 | 16:13
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, August 13

SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc announces that Richard Bernstein has advised the Board of his intention to step down as non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 15 August 2019.

The Chairman, on behalf of the Board, would like to extend his thanks to Richard for his invaluable contribution to the Company since its formation.

13 August 2019

For further information, please contact Diane Miller (Company Secretary) on 0131 718 5618


