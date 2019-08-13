RED ROCK SECURED: Red Rock Secured Features 350-Year-Old Great Britain "Rose Crown" Guinea Gold Coin in Limited-Time-Only Sale

The highly coveted oldest coin in the world is going back into production, with only 10,000 units being made in a limited-time-only sale by Red Rock Secured, a top-tier dealer of coin, bullion and precious metals based in El Segundo, California

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Red Rock Secured recently announced that they would be having a limited time only sale of the first-ever gold bullion coin, the "Rose Crown Shield" Guinea gold coin. Coming in with a face value of £25 and containing 1/4 oz. of .9999 fine gold, it is quickly becoming a must-have for investors and collectors alike; this is further cemented by the limited production of just 10,000 limited mintage coins. The appeal of these investment-grade bullion coins comes from their steadfast reliability in the face of elements such as the stock market, as well as fluctuations in the values of other currencies.

The name 'Rose Crown' is derived from the crowned shield of the royal arms, bearing a strong resemblance to an open rose with an intricate and timeless design. This shield, depicted on the reverse side of the coin, represents the kingdoms of England (including Wales), Ireland, France and Hannover through 4 quadrants. On the reverse side of the coin, there is an effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II designed by Israeli-born British sculptor Raphael Maklouf, who was responsible for creating the effigies of Queen Elizabeth II for the coins of several Commonwealth nations from 1985-1997.

The original issue of this coin in 1727 was a tribute to the original coins released during King George II's reign. By the time King George III came into power, this tributary currency remained in use. The Guinea quickly became symbolic of Britain's dominant colonial power, seeing usage worldwide, becoming renowned for its purity and reliability; it was the tried-and- true currency of choice for merchants who travelled from country to country working for the East India Company.

Today, the coin was re-issued in 2018 by the country of St. Helena, and the "Rose Crown" has established itself once again as a reliable currency. It is a sovereign backed legal tender with a historic and high artistic value, reinforcing its viability of usage for investments.

About Sean Kelly and Red Rock Secured

Sean Kelly is the CEO of Red Rock Secured, a privately held company based in El Segundo, California. Their mission is to offer premium and secure products and thusly protect clients' retirement through education, in addition to providing excellent customer service. Red Rock Secured is a company built on values and integrity, hiring and retaining only the best and most experienced talent in the field; Red Rock Prides itself on this team experts on gold and precious metals, with members of the team through precious metal investments is fully equipped to help you better understand gold IRAs and ways to best protect your retirement.]

