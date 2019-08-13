A report produced by an AI and automation market research company says an anticipated boom in the European storage market - driven by a desire to reduce carbon emissions - will attract producers as demand outside China tails away.Analysts behind a report into the prospects for the global lithium-ion battery market say Asian industry insiders have discussed plans to establish production facilities in Europe to harness an anticipated explosion in growth there. In a press release issued by U.K.-based market research company Interact Analysis to publicize the company's Lithium-ion Battery Production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...