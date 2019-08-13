Stabilis Energy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Stabilis Energy, Inc., (NASDAQ:SLNG), today announced that it will release second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Stabilis Energy has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central). To participate in the call, dial 844-407-9500 for domestic callers, or 862-298-0850 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 22, 2019 by dialing 877-481-4010 and using the passcode 53278. A webcast archive will be available shortly after the call at www.stabilisenergy.com.

About Stabilis

Stabilis Energy, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis has safely delivered over 200 million gallons of LNG through more than 20,000 truck deliveries during its 15-year operating history in the LNG industry, which it believes makes it one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG as a fuel source in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG as an alternative to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available, or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilisenergy.com.

Investor Contact

Andrew L. Puhala,

Chief Financial Officer

Stabilis Energy, Inc.

832-456-6500

SOURCE: Stabilis Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555765/Stabilis-Energy-Announces-Second-Quarter-Earnings-Call