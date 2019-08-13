The "Denmark Prefabricated Building Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume Covering 35+ Market Segments, Precast Products, and Precast Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market intelligence report provides detailed market opportunities in prefabricated building construction industry with over 500+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials and products in Denmark. It provides a comprehensive understanding of prefabricated/precast construction industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 250+ data tables and 285+ charts.

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 35+ precast construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 in Denmark. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Construction Type in Denmark

Panelised

Modular (Volumetric)

Hybrid

Prefabricated/Precast Market Size and Forecast by End Markets in Denmark

Residential

Single Family

Multi Family

Affordable

Mid-Tier

Luxury

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hotel

Institutional

Education

Healthcare

Industrial

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated/Precast Products in Denmark

Building Superstructure

Roof

Floor

Interior Room

Exterior Wall

Columns Beam

Staircase

Girder

Lintel

Paving Slab

Others

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated/Precast Materials in Denmark

Aluminum

Wood

Plastic

Iron Steel

Concrete

Glass

Others

