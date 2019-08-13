The "Denmark Prefabricated Building Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume Covering 35+ Market Segments, Precast Products, and Precast Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market intelligence report provides detailed market opportunities in prefabricated building construction industry with over 500+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials and products in Denmark. It provides a comprehensive understanding of prefabricated/precast construction industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 250+ data tables and 285+ charts.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 35+ precast construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 in Denmark. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Construction Type in Denmark
- Panelised
- Modular (Volumetric)
- Hybrid
Prefabricated/Precast Market Size and Forecast by End Markets in Denmark
- Residential
- Single Family
- Multi Family
- Affordable
- Mid-Tier
- Luxury
- Commercial
- Office
- Retail
- Hotel
- Institutional
- Education
- Healthcare
- Industrial
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated/Precast Products in Denmark
- Building Superstructure
- Roof
- Floor
- Interior Room
- Exterior Wall
- Columns Beam
- Staircase
- Girder
- Lintel
- Paving Slab
- Others
Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated/Precast Materials in Denmark
- Aluminum
- Wood
- Plastic
- Iron Steel
- Concrete
- Glass
- Others
