Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted average
price of shares
Platform
Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2019-08-05
FR0010259150
3750
99,568667
XPAR
Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2019-08-06
FR0010259150
3750
97,827067
XPAR
Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2019-08-07
FR0010259150
3750
93,983960
XPAR
Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2019-08-08
FR0010259150
3750
96,426253
XPAR
Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2019-08-09
FR0010259150
3750
95,951653
XPAR
|Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2019-08-12
FR0010259150
3750
97,100413
XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address:
http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
IPSEN
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com