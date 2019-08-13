Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1H9DR ISIN: MHY2745C1021 Ticker-Symbol: G7L 
Tradegate
12.08.19
17:42 Uhr
9,084 Euro
+0,104
+1,16 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,188
9,231
19:12
13.08.2019 | 18:29
(76 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP: Q2 2019 results presentation

Golar LNG Partners LP 2nd Quarter 2019 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on Thursday August 29, 2019. In connection with this a webcast presentation will be held at 4:30 P.M

This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this webcast by dialling-in using the following details:

a. Webcast

Go to the Investors, Results Centre section at www.golarlngpartners.comand click on the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

b. Teleconference

Call-in numbers:
International call +44 2071 928 000
UK Free call 0800 376 7922
US Toll +1 631 510 7495
USA Free call 866 966 1396
Norway Toll +47 23 96 02 64
Norway Free call 800 51874


The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar conference ID is 2954049

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a limit of two questions per participant.

Please download the presentation material from www.golarlngpartners.com(Investors, Results Centre) to view it while listening to the conference.

If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can either listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlngpartners.com(Investors, Results Centre), or listen to a playback by dialling:

United Kingdom +44 3333 009 785
United States +1 917 677 7532
Norway +47 21 03 42 35
- followed by replay access number 2954049.This service will be available for the 7 days immediately following the scheduled event.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)