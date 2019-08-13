Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP: Q2 2019 results presentation

Golar LNG Partners LP 2nd Quarter 2019 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on Thursday August 29, 2019. In connection with this a webcast presentation will be held at 4:30 P.M

This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this webcast by dialling-in using the following details:

a. Webcast



Go to the Investors, Results Centre section at www.golarlngpartners.com and click on the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

b. Teleconference



Call-in numbers:

International call +44 2071 928 000

UK Free call 0800 376 7922

US Toll +1 631 510 7495

USA Free call 866 966 1396

Norway Toll +47 23 96 02 64

Norway Free call 800 51874





The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar conference ID is 2954049