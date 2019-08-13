The "Albania Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Albania's telecom market is consistent with developments elsewhere in the region, with fixed-line telephony penetration declining as subscribers migrate to mobile solutions and with ongoing government efforts to improve broadband availability and access conditions. To this end the regulator recently imposed LLU and bitstream access conditions on the incumbent telco Albtelecom.

The country's small economy is highly dependent on the key trading partners of Italy and Greece. In recent years both of these partners have struggled to develop growth in the face of austerity measures. Such economic considerations have had a marked impact on Albania's telecom sector, with revenue growth having declined for a number of years before showing marginal recovery from 2014.

Penetration in the fixed-line and broadband sectors remains very low by international standards. Although regulatory obstacles remain, this low penetration provides opportunities for further investment in network upgrades to help propel the country's economic growth through digital offerings and IP-based technologies and services. Such investment in fixed-line infrastructure is being encouraged by the regulator through amended access measures and by the government through its own funding programs. However, as mobile network infrastructure improves consumers will continue to prefer this platform for voice and data services, and as a result the mobile sector will be the focus for future growth in the overall market.

Recent developments in the telecom sector include the sale of Telekom Albania to Bulgaria's Vivacom, a deal which has increased the latter's presence in the Balkan region. In February 2019 Vodafone Albania secured a block of spectrum in the 800MHz band, which it will use to improve its mobile broadband capabilities.

The country has long sought accession to the European Union (EU) which has benefited its telecoms sector through closer scrutiny of its regulatory regime and through the injection of funding to help modernise infrastructure. Albania signed a Stabilisation and Association Agreement with the EU, which came into force in mid-2009. As part of the EU pre-accession process, Albania has received financial aid to build public institutions and improve cross-border co-operation under the EU's Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance funding mechanism. Albania has been recognised as a candidate country for accession to the EU since June 2014.

Key Developments:

Vodafone Albania the only bidder for a block of 800MHz spectrum at auction;

Regulator sets new interconnection rates through to December 2019;

International mobile roaming charges reduced from June 2019 in a first step to abolition of charges from 2021;

OTE sells Telekom Albania to Albania Telecom Invest;

Albtelecom secures 2600MHz spectrum license;

Report update includes the regulators market data to December 2018, operator data to Q1 2019, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Overview of Albania's telecom market

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Albtelecom

5.2 Albania Online/Albanian Fibre Backbone (AFB)/Primo

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

6.2 Albanian National Broadband Network

6.3 International infrastructure

7 Fixed-line broadband market

7.1 Introduction and statistical overview

7.2 Broadband statistics

7.3 Forecasts fixed broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

7.4 Fixed-line broadband technologies

7.5 Digital economy

8 Mobile market

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Mobile statistics

8.3 Mobile data

8.4 Mobile broadband

8.5 Regulatory issues

8.6 Mobile infrastructure

8.7 Major mobile operators

8.8 Mobile content and applications

Companies Mentioned

Vodafone Albania

Albtelecom (Eagle Mobile)

Telekom Albania (AMC)

Cosmote

Turk Telecom

Primo Communications

