ATARI: Availability of the Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2019

Availability of the Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2019

Paris, France, August 13, 2019 - The Atari Group informs its shareholders of the availability of its 2018/2019 Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 in French. The English translation is in process. The document can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.atari-investisseurs.fr, menu "Publications Financières" and later on https://www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en, menu "Financial Reports"). It is also available free of charge on request by mail addressed to the company - 25 rue Godot de Mauroy 75009 PARIS.

The General Meeting will be convened for September 30, 2019.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.comand www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/. Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on August 13, 2019 at 7:00pm.

