FXCPD Management launched Its FERS Fund on July 29.



LONDON, Aug 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - FXCPD Management Ltd is pleased to announce FERS (FX Enhanced Returns Structured Strategy Fund) has launched globally. The Fund went live on July 29, 2019.Mr Gerald Robinson, founder of FXCPD, said, "The FERS Fund is a combination of defensive and offensive approaches towards FX options and FX trading, utilizing sophisticated hedging strategies with many formulas integrated."FXCPD Managing Director, Mr Mike Lam said, "With this innovative approach, it is now possible for advisers to apply these 2 investment strategies within a single fund whilst retaining the flexibility to withdraw at any particular stage." Mr Lam stressed the importance of achieving the capability to safe-guard investment principal.FXCBD Strategy Fund utilizes a variety of strategies available within structured investments. As opposed to buying individual structured products, FXCBD Strategy Fund specializes in FX option products which offer daily returns. By reinvesting these returns in spot FX algorithmic trading, the fund will be further enhanced.Mr Robinson will be actively managing the portfolio, "Based on tried and tested strategies. We think this has the power to transform the way advisers and clients think and invest in structured products."Media contact:Ms Jennifer ShawFXCPD Management,London, UKT: +44 20 8089 8669E: enquiry@fxcpd.comU: https://fxcpd.comSource: FXCPD Management LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.