Dolphin Entertainment Q2 Revenue Increases 20% Year-Over-Year to $6.3 Million

Entertainment Publicity and Marketing revenue increases 23% year-over-year to a record $6.3 million

NEW YORK, NY, LOS ANGELES, CA and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company, announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Q2 2019 and Recent Highlights

Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $6,273,983.

Entertainment Publicity and Marketing revenue increased 23% year over year to a record $6,273,983.

Operating loss of $(1,202,078), which included direct costs of $1,279,657 and non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $478,560, compared to operating income of $69,267, which included direct costs of $295,765 and non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $375,163, in the prior year.

Net loss was $(891,867), compared to net income of $170,474 in the prior year.

42West and The Door were selected to lead marketing efforts for the 45th annual Saturn Awards.

The Door celebrated clients Patrick O'Connell, Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, who won 2019 James Beard Foundation Awards.

Award-Winning creatives John Murnane and James Coulson joined Viewpoint.

Viewpoint Creative developed a new brand campaign for Investigation Discovery, America's #1 true crime network.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment, commented: "Our Q2 witnessed another historic quarter from our core Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment, up 23% year over year and reaching a record $6.3 million of revenue."

Mr. O'Dowd continued, " As a reminder, there is seasonality in our movie marketing business, with Q2 representing the low point in any given year, as it is the only quarter without any awards business. Thus, for Q2 revenue to be better than Q1, and to improve by 23% from the prior year for the EPM segment, shows the power of the revenue diversification we are achieving with the creation of our Entertainment Marketing 'Super Group.'"

Mr. O'Dowd added, "As stated in our Q1 Earnings Release and on our Q1 Earnings Call, we are managing toward revenue growth in 2019. On the bottom line, our Q2 operating loss, excluding depreciation and amortization expenses, was entirely the result of the seasonality of revenues in our movie marketing division. With the return of awards season in Q3, we expect continued revenue growth and a much stronger bottom line for the rest of the year, even as we invest in additional personnel, such as the Consumer Products PR team at The Door."

Mr. O'Dowd concluded, "On the M&A front, we are confident we'll have another acquisition done before the end of the year. Our goal is to have all 6 "core competency" companies of the 'Super Group' acquired within 2020. We believe reaching that goal will accelerate revenue growth even further as the cross-selling of services will amplify exponentially as the number of "sister" companies increase."

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and hospitality industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed them, respectively, as the third and fourth most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Dolphin's recent acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment's expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

As of

June 30,

2019 As of

December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,559,367 $ 5,542,272 Restricted cash 732,920 732,368 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $274,861 and $283,022, respectively. 2,479,299 3,173,107 Other current assets 614,301 620,970 Total current assets 6,385,887 10,068,717 Capitalized production costs, net 785,039 724,585 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,494,560 and $2,714,785, respectively. 8,086,773 9,395,215 Goodwill 15,996,977 15,922,601 Right-of-use asset 6,529,077 - Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 1,040,021 1,182,520 Investments 220,000 220,000 Deposits and other assets 534,735 475,956 Total Assets $ 39,578,509 $ 37,989,594

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited)

As of

June 30,

2019 As of

December 31,

2018 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable $ 769,974 $ 944,232 Other current liabilities 6,110,389 7,238,507 Line of credit 1,700,390 1,700,390 Put rights 4,030,280 4,281,595 Accrued compensation 2,625,000 2,625,000 Debt 2,312,461 2,411,828 Loan from related party 1,107,873 1,107,873 Contract liabilities 192,471 522,620 Lease liability 1,408,120 - Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount 1,988,462 625,000 Notes payable 283,952 479,874 Total current liabilities 22,529,372 21,936,919 Noncurrent Put rights 677,911 1,702,472 Convertible notes payable 1,044,232 1,376,924 Notes payable 769,338 612,359 Contingent consideration 460,000 550,000 Lease liability 5,608,045 - Other noncurrent liabilities - 1,034,393 Total noncurrent liabilities 8,559,526 5,276,148 Total Liabilities 31,088,898 27,213,067 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 14,394,562 and 14,123,157, respectively, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 215,918 211,849 Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 103,571,126 105,092,852 Accumulated deficit (95,298,433 ) (94,529,174 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 8,489,611 10,776,527 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 39,578,509 $ 37,989,594

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Entertainment publicity and marketing $ 6,273,983 $ 5,121,487 $ 12,523,890 $ 10,577,220 Content production = 97,961 78,990 427,153 Total revenues 6,273,983 5,219,448 12,602,880 11,004,373 Expenses: Direct costs 1,279,657 295,765 2,467,076 865,199 Selling, general and administrative 1,071,460 585,214 1,859,623 1,381,958 Depreciation and amortization 478,560 375,163 960,203 746,343 Legal and professional 449,060 356,002 832,732 844,488 Payroll 4,197,324 3,538,037 8,510,486 7,196,042 Total expenses 7,476,061 5,150,181 14,630,120 11,034,030 Income (loss) before other income (expenses) (1,202,078 ) 69,267 (2,027,240 ) (29,657 ) Other income (expenses): Loss on extinguishment of debt - (53,271 ) (21,287 ) (53,271 ) Acquisition costs - (34,672 ) - (34,672 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - 350,115 - 518,432 Change in fair value of put rights 251,350 333,043 1,778,376 1,416,639 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 360,000 - 90,000 - Interest expense (301,139 ) (265,992 ) (589,108 ) (533,419 ) Total other income (expenses) 310,211 329,223 1,257,981 1,313,709 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (891,867 ) $ 398,490 $ (769,259 ) $ 1,284,052 Income taxes - (228,016 ) - (280,620 ) Net (loss) income $ (891,867 ) $ 170,474 $ (769,259 ) $ 1,003,432 (Loss) income per Share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.08 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation Basic 15,969,926 12,349,014 15,957,085 12,432,872 Diluted 19,172,087 14,032,001 19,671,124 14,533,224

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (769,259 ) $ 1,003,432 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 960,203 746,343 Amortization of capitalized production costs - 203,560 Amortization of beneficial conversion on debt 72,657 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 21,287 53,271 Bad debt and recovery of account receivable written off, net (115,784 ) (7,421 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - (518,432 ) Change in fair value of put rights (1,778,376 ) (1,416,639 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (90,000 ) - Change in deferred tax - 249,276 Change in deferred rent - 40,172 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 809,592 866,534 Other current assets 6,669 (90,211 ) Capitalized production costs (60,454 ) (12,500 ) Deposits and other assets (58,779 ) 40,219 Contract liability (330,149 ) - Accrued compensation - 125,000 Accounts payable (174,258 ) (363,066 ) Lease liability, net 100,574 - Other current liabilities 346,511 (441,992 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (217,713 ) (491,352 ) Net Cash (Used in) Operating Activities (1,277,279 ) (13,806 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of fixed assets (37,929 ) (49,813 ) Net Cash (Used in) Investing Activities (37,929 ) (49,813 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit - 1,700,390 Repayment of the line of credit - (750,000 ) Proceeds from note payable 1,110,457 - Proceeds from issuance of detachable warrants 89,543 - Repayment of notes payable (38,942 ) - Repayment of debt (99,367 ) (1,038,728 ) Sale of common stock and warrants (unit) in Offering - 81,044 Employee shares withheld for taxes - (56,091 ) Exercise of put rights (1,365,500 ) - Repayment to related party - (601,001 ) Advances from related party - (2,515,000 ) Acquisition of Viewpoint (230,076 ) - Acquisition of The Door (771,500 ) - 42West settlement of change of control provision (361,760 ) (20,000 ) Net Cash (Used in) Financing Activities (1,667,145 ) (3,199,386 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,982,353 ) (3,263,005 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 6,274,640 5,296,873 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH END OF PERIOD $ 3,292,287 $ 2,033,868

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION: Interest paid $ 151,100 $ 88,047 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Conversion of note payable into shares of common stock $ 75,000 $ 276,425 Issuance of shares of Common Stock related to the acquisitions $ 1,000,000 $ - Liability for contingent consideration for the acquisitions $ 460,000 $ - Liability for put rights to the Sellers of 42West $ 4,708,191 $ 4,809,371

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the statement of cash flows that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the statement of cash flows:

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,559,367 $ 2,033,868 Restricted cash 732,920 - Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 3,292,287 $ 2,033,868

