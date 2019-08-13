Canada Pharmacy to Supply Discounted Medication to US Customers in Approved Bill

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Canada Different federal regulatory guidelines in Canada regarding dispensing of prescription drugs makes it so that Canada Pharmacy is able to offer medications available to US customers at significantly lower prices. A recently passed bill in Florida makes it even more advantageous for people in that State to order medicine from Canada.

Federal authorities in Florida recently passed a bill that allows State residents to import medicine from the United States' neighboring country, Canada. Florida is the third state, following the lead of Vermont and Colorado, in passing this type of legislation. This is a mutually beneficial development, as while the benefit for US pharmacy customers is obvious, it also benefits Canadian pharmacies with the potential increase in business and a widening of their marketplace. This new bill verifies that Canadian online pharmacies are reputable pharmacies that are trusted to supply high-quality medication to US residents.

Canada Pharmacy is one of these trusted online pharmacies that is currently serving US residents and delivering prescription medication. Their reputation has been built on years of experience in the industry, quality-assured products, and a wealth of satisfied customers. They offer a wide range of prescription, over-the-counter (OTC), and pet medications, all at affordable prices. Pain relief medications, erectile dysfunction medications, and cholesterol-lowering medications are among the most popular medications ordered from US residents.

There are many benefits that customers can enjoy from purchasing their medication from a Canadian Pharmacy Online. The company adheres to a lowest price guarantee, and the easy-to-use website allows for quick and easy ordering. All transactions are 100% secure and are guaranteed for privacy protection with TRUSTe. The shipping process is efficient and available anywhere in the Continental USA. Furthermore, Canada Pharmacy is accredited by the Canadian International Pharmacy Association (CIPA).

For reference, a pair of recent testimonials from Canada Pharmacy customers; "I'm very pleased with my purchase and delivery time," - Theresa W. "So far, you folks have been phenomenal! Easy to order, you provide a highly functional, easy to navigate the website, and your processing and shipping are excellent! Thank you so much....keep up the good work!" - James F.

About the Company

Canada Pharmacy is one of the largest online pharmacies in Canada. Established in 2001, the company has been built into a leading online pharmacy, with a mission to provide the best value for prescription drugs along with excellent customer service. Canada Pharmacy is pleased to be able to offer a wide range of over-the-counter (OTC) medications for both people and their pets.

